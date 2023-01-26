Cabinet goes to Chequers as minister says Nadhim Zahawi probe over in 10 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cabinet goes to Chequers as minister says Nadhim Zahawi probe over in 10 days

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:20 am
Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house.

The trip to Chequers in Buckinghamshire comes after days of headlines about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the Conservative Party chairman subject to an ethics probe.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the result of that investigation, which the Prime Minister announced on Monday, could take just 10 days.

It means the conclusions could be on Mr Sunak’s desk as early as the tail end of next week.

Mr Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers’ interests, into whether Mr Zahawi broke ministerial rules over the estimated £4.8 million bill he settled with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) while he was chancellor.

Mr Stride, put to him on ITV’s Peston programme on Wednesday that rumours suggested the probe could be done within 10 days, said it “wouldn’t be untypical” for Sir Laurie to operate in that timeframe.

He added: “I can’t be drawn on an arrangement of which I don’t know all the details.

“But the good news is that we will, in around it sounds like ten days’ time or thereabouts, hear from the ethics adviser, who will report to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister will then have the facts and be able to make exactly those judgments.”

Lord Barwell, who served as Downing Street chief of staff to Theresa May, said the lack of public defence being offered for Mr Zahawi suggested his role could be in jeopardy.

Nadhim Zahawi tax settlement
Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is subject to an ethics probe over his tax affairs (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Conservative peer told Channel 4 News: “I think when you see other ministers not willing to defend a colleague and when you see No 10 confirming that ‘we didn’t know these facts when the Prime Minister said that’, it gives you an indication of which way the wind is blowing.”

Asked whether the “game might be up”, the former MP appeared to nod his head in agreement.

Mr Sunak, at Prime Minister’s Questions, acknowledged that he had not been given the full picture about the Minister Without Portfolio’s financial matters when he told MPs last week that Mr Zahawi had given a “full” account.

The Prime Minister also said it might be “politically expedient” to sack the former vaccines minister, but stressed it was important for “due process” to be followed.

Trade minister Andrew Bowie insisted Mr Sunak would sack his party chairman if he is found to have broken the ministerial code, but Downing Street said changes to the code meant that would not automatically be the case.

The Cabinet country outing on Thursday, which Downing Street said would focus on the Prime Minister’s political priorities, has been dubbed a “hideaway day” by opposition parties.

Downing Street has offered few details about what the away day would entail, but the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Cabinet ministers would be “focused on the five priority areas” that Mr Sunak spoke about in his new year’s speech.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s priorities for the country will be discussed at Chequers (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Tory Party leader set out his five pledges earlier this month, with the list including halving inflation by the end of the year and bringing down NHS waiting lists.

One of the issues Mr Sunak pointed out in his January 4 speech was antisocial behaviour, highlighting the blight of discarded “nitrous oxide canisters  in children’s playgrounds”.

According to The Times, ministers are subsequently preparing to ban the sale and possession of what is known as laughing gas as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

Under the proposals drug misuse laws would be revised to allow people found with nitrous oxide gas in public to be prosecuted, the newspaper reported.

The Home Office has been approached for comment on the reported changes.

While at Chequers, a political Cabinet — where ministers discuss political matters without officials present — will also be held.

It was unclear whether Mr Zahawi, in his role as Tory chairman, would be giving a presentation to colleagues ahead of the May local elections.

The Liberal Democrats accused the Cabinet of effectively dodging scrutiny as the country grapples with a range of crises.

“While Rishi Sunak and his scandal-hit ministers hold a ‘hideaway’ day at Chequers, the rest of the country is suffering from this endless Conservative chaos,” said Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

“The NHS is in crisis and people are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, but Conservative ministers are too busy fighting to save their own careers.

“Sunak’s promise to govern with integrity now lies in tatters. He can’t even tackle the multiple crises facing his Cabinet, let alone the huge challenges facing the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Jim Goodwin leaving Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
How we expect seismic day for Aberdeen to unfold – as future of under-fire…
2
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child sex attacker facing 'substantial' sentence after stalking women Picture shows; Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) / Facebook (Joseph Stewart) Date; Unknown
Child sex attacker faces ‘substantial’ jail sentence after stalking women
5
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
6
A paperwork mix-up meant Fergus and Glover was offering illegal dentistry for three years. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Fergus and Glover reprimanded over ‘illegal’ Aberdeen dentist
7
Mid Stocket Road was Aberdeen closed during the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen
8
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after his side lose 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen are right to give Jim Goodwin a final chance to turn…
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss - as Dave Cormack says players still…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented