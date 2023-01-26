Ministers to block any teacher cuts proposed by councils, reports suggest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is reportedly set to step in and stop councils cutting teacher numbers.

Education is controlled by local councils, which are currently struggling with potential budget deficits as they set their yearly spending plans.

The SNP pledged in its 2021 election manifesto to increase teacher numbers by at least 3,500 before the end of the parliamentary session, and ministers will ensure numbers are not cut to save money, according to reports by The Times and the BBC, as well as ensuring the school day is not reduced.

Speculative plans have already been drawn up by Glasgow City Council to cut 800 teaching positions, with closing primary schools early on Fridays also floated as a possibly way to help deal with its £68 million funding shortfall.

Shirley-Anne Somerville has stressed that education ‘would not be improved by having fewer teachers’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government would not be drawn on the issue, but Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We have very clear commitments to improve Scottish education.

“Ministers are firm in their views that Scottish education would not be improved by having fewer teachers or less time in school.”

Responding to the plans in Glasgow during First Minister’s Questions last week, Nicola Sturgeon talked up the autonomy of councils in the handling of education, but added: “As my record shows and indeed as Government’s funding to councils demonstrates, I am in favour of more teachers, not fewer teachers.”

The reports suggest plans to stop any teacher cuts could be unveiled in the coming days.

Government intervention would come in the wake of growing disagreement between local authorities and ministers over financing.

Local authority body Cosla has repeatedly called for more funding from Government to avoid cuts to public services, saying a £550 million cash increase in next year’s budget could be as low as £71 million when ring-fenced Government plans are accounted for.

A spokesman for Cosla said the body is “aware of the proposed intervention” and will consider a response when leaders meet on Friday.