Ukrainian refugees in Scotland having to go abroad for dental care, MSPs told

Ukrainian refugees are being forced to travel as far as Poland for dental treatment due to difficulties accessing care in Scotland, MSPs have heard.

Andrii Kuslii, Ukraine’s head of consulate in Edinburgh, told a Holyrood committee that Ukrainians are also having problems accessing social and rented housing.

The latest figures show 22,990 people have arrived from Ukraine on a visa with Scottish sponsors, or through the super-sponsor scheme.

Some 6,323 people are in “welcome accommodation” – either hotel rooms or cabins on cruise ships docked near Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mr Kuslii gave evidence to the External Affairs Committee on Thursday morning, relating concerns which displaced Ukrainians living in Scotland have raised with him.

He began by saying: “They convey how grateful they are to the Scots since Russia launched its detrimental full-fledged war on February 24, 2022.

“Thank-you for this unwavering support of our people.”

But he continued: “For the time being, one of the most difficult issues is housing.

“There is no social housing, frankly speaking.”

Social housing providers are not recognising Ukrainians currently staying on ships or in hotels as homeless, he said, while private landlords require credit history and guarantors which Ukrainians cannot provide.

Other issues include access to GPs and dental services, he said.

Mr Kuslii said: “They don’t have a possibility to register with dental care.

“Sometimes they are forced to leave the United Kingdom for a certain period of time to go, for instance, to Poland to get dental services.”

Another issue is around the recognition of Ukrainian qualifications in Scotland, he told MSPs.

The consul said people who are qualified as teachers or medics in Ukraine are being recommended for hotel cleaning jobs.

He also updated MSPs on the current situation in Ukraine, saying Russia continues to pursue “maximalist goals to destroy Ukrainian sovereignty”.

The consul said: “Spring and early summer 2023 will be decisive for the course of the war.

“It’s possible to win the war this year, from our perspective.

“The speed of ending the war primarily depends on speedy and timely military assistance from our partners.”