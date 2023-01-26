Jacob Rees-Mogg joins GB News to host own show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg joins GB News to host own show

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 11:57 am
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is joining GB News to host his own show.

The Tory MP for North East Somerset is the latest signing to the channel, which launched in June 2021 and has attracted names to its roster including Nigel Farage and Eamonn Holmes.

His show will “debate the hot topics of the day” and feature guests from “across the political spectrum”, according to the broadcaster.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a hardline Brexiteer and Boris Johnson loyalist, will also take his show on tour, broadcasting in front of live audiences in towns and cities across the country.

He said: “GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Jacob Rees-Mogg will also take his show on tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Rees-Mogg was Brexit opportunities minister and served briefly as business secretary.

He resigned from the Cabinet in October and returned to the backbenches.

Editorial director of GB News Mick Booker said: “Jacob is an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness, and an impish sense of fun.

“He’s a terrific addition to the GB News family.

“The programme will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob’s other wide-ranging interests.

“No doubt classic cars and good Somerset cider will feature at some point.”

GB News was set up in June 2021, with former BBC political broadcaster Andrew Neil positioned as chairman and host of a primetime show before he stepped down that September.

Its other on-air talent includes ex-ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
HANDOUTS - Macallan Distillery The exterior of the distillery GB. Scotland. Moray. Craigellachie. Construction of the new Macallan distillery. Visitor experience. May 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.
Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
The Digger Girl: Argyll influencer with more than 300,000 TikTok followers becoming role model…
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bottomless champagne brunch, Aberdeen Restaurant Week continues and joining the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented