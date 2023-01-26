Home Secretary confirms she is rowing back on Windrush reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Home Secretary confirms she is rowing back on Windrush reforms

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 11:58 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 12:22 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced the UK Government will row back on some Windrush reforms (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced the UK Government will row back on some Windrush reforms (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Secretary has confirmed that the UK Government is rowing back on commitments made following the discovery of the Windrush scandal.

In a written statement in the House of Commons, Suella Braverman said she would not be establishing a migrants’ commissioner — ditching a recommendation made following a scathing review into how the scandal unfolded at the Home Office.

Other accepted recommendations, including increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) and holding reconciliation events with the Windrush community, will also no longer go ahead.

Ms Braverman said: “The Home Office regularly reviews the best way to deliver against the intent of Wendy Williams’ Windrush Lessons Learned review.

Windrush Day
Members of the Windrush generation are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their arrival in Britain this year (John Sibley/PA)

“As such, after considering officials’ advice, I have decided not to proceed with recommendations three (Run Reconciliation Events), nine (Introduce Migrants’ Commissioner) and 10 (Review the remit and role of the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI)) in their original format.”

The announcement came as members of the Windrush community prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their arrival in Britain this year.

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Ms Braverman’s statement confirms reports from earlier this month that the Home Secretary planned to drop some of the recommended reforms put forward in Ms Williams’ 2020 report.

Former home secretary Priti Patel had originally accepted all 30 of the recommendations following their publication.

Solicitor Ms Williams, who serves as an inspector of constabulary and inspector of fire & rescue services, made a raft of suggestions for change in her report into how the Windrush scandal happened, concluding that it was “foreseeable and avoidable”.

She recommended appointing a migrants’ commissioner in order to “signpost systemic risks”.

Priti Patel resignation
Priti Patel accepted all of the Williams review recommendations when she was home secretary (Andrew Boyers/PA)

The role was due to see someone appointed who would be responsible for speaking up for migrants and flagging systemic problems within the UK immigration system.

In her progress review published last year, Ms Williams warned that without a commissioner, the department “risks undermining its stated commitment to transparency and effective policy making, as well as the efforts to rebuild its reputation”.

But Ms Braverman on Thursday said “external bodies are not the only source of scrutiny” and that she would instead look to “shift culture and subject ourselves to scrutiny”.

The Cabinet minister pointed to the creation of the Independent Examiner for Complaints (IEC) post in October as a way in which her department was “inviting … challenge and scrutiny in a more efficient way”.

“This office will ensure that customers who are not satisfied with the final response to their complaints have an opportunity to have their case reviewed independently by the IEC, helping the Home Office to identify learning and wider lessons from complaints to improve its service,” the Home Secretary said.

On reconciliation events, Ms Braverman said she had been “persuaded that there are more effective ways of engaging with those impacted”.

She said face-to-face engagement with communities impacted by the Windrush scandal had been taking place since 2018 and that outreach programmes had reached more than 3,000 people.

Some £500,000 had also been ploughed into the Windrush Community Fund, going to charities promoting assistance schemes, she added.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We remain absolutely committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush and have paid or offered more than £64 million in compensation to the people affected.

“We are making progress towards the vast majority of recommendations from Wendy Williams’ report, and believe there are more meaningful ways of achieving the intent of a very small number of others.

“Through this work, we will make sure that similar injustices can never be repeated and are creating a Home Office worthy of every community it serves.

“Just this week the Home Secretary co-hosted a positive meeting of the Windrush Working Group to discuss how we can work together to drive further improvements.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
HANDOUTS - Macallan Distillery The exterior of the distillery GB. Scotland. Moray. Craigellachie. Construction of the new Macallan distillery. Visitor experience. May 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.
Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
The Digger Girl: Argyll influencer with more than 300,000 TikTok followers becoming role model…
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bottomless champagne brunch, Aberdeen Restaurant Week continues and joining the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented