Parts of crypto industry are a ‘Wild West’, warns Treasury Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Parts of crypto industry are a ‘Wild West’, warns Treasury Committee

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:46 pm
Parts of the crypto industry resemble the “Wild West”, the Treasury Committee has warned amid its inquiry into regulation of crypto firms (Alamy/PA)
Parts of the crypto industry resemble the “Wild West”, the Treasury Committee has warned amid its inquiry into regulation of crypto firms (Alamy/PA)

Parts of the crypto industry resemble the “Wild West”, the Treasury Committee has warned amid its inquiry into the regulation of crypto firms.

Around 85% of crypto-asset firms who applied to the UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), failed to meet the minimum standards required for authorisation under its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regime.

It means that a high proportion of crypto businesses that applied to the regulator was rejected, with only 5% seeing their applications progressed at the first attempt.

Around three quarters of applications have been withdrawn or failed, which was the most significant withdrawal or failure rate they have seen when taking on a new remit, the committee said.

In a small number of cases, the FCA identified likely financial crime or a direct link to organised crime and referred the firms to law enforcement agencies.

“We are in the middle of an inquiry into crypto regulation and these statistics have not disabused us of the impression that parts of this industry are a ‘Wild West’”, MP Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, warned.

The Treasury Committee – which is a select committee of the House of Commons – launched an inquiry last year into the potential risks and opportunities of crypto-assets, and whether the industry needs to be regulated.

It asked the FCA for evidence around the number of crypto businesses applying for a licence that it thought might be linked to criminal activity.

The regulator said it identified significant failures from applicants over things like customer due diligence, risk assessments, transaction and ongoing monitoring, and governance.

“In many cases, key personnel lacked appropriate knowledge, skills and experience to carry out allocated roles and control risks effectively,” the FCA stated.

“The FCA took a robust position during authorisation so that the risk of criminality was significantly reduced, thus the high rejection rate.”

But the regulator stressed that just because a company does not meet its standards, it “does not necessarily follow that there is criminal activity”.

The findings come as the crypto industry has come under greater scrutiny in recent months, following the high-profile arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of collapsed crypto exchange platform FTX.

The deputy governor for financial stability of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said last month that the industry was “too dangerous” not to be regulated in the same way that other activities in the financial sector are.

Meanwhile, on Thursday former chancellor Philip Hammond was named as the new chairman of crypto exchange Copper.

He told the Financial Times that he would ensure the company was the “the best governed, most secure player in this space”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
HANDOUTS - Macallan Distillery The exterior of the distillery GB. Scotland. Moray. Craigellachie. Construction of the new Macallan distillery. Visitor experience. May 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.
Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
The Digger Girl: Argyll influencer with more than 300,000 TikTok followers becoming role model…
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bottomless champagne brunch, Aberdeen Restaurant Week continues and joining the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented