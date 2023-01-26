More than 6,000 Scots faced 24-hour wait in A&E last year, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 6,000 patients waited longer than 24 hours in emergency departments in Scotland last year, new figures show.

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the statistics, released to Scottish Labour using freedom of information legislation, during at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

The party found 6,362 people waited longer than 24 hours in A&E, despite the Scottish Government’s target being that 95% of patients should be seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the same figure in 2019 was just 48.

He went on to say that 1,356 people waited more than 36 hours in A&E in 2022, and 390 waited more than 48 hours.

He told the First Minister: “This is the worst it has ever been.”

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged there has been “significant pressure” on the NHS, but said there have been recent signs of improvement. The number of patients seen within four hours in A&E in the week to January 15 was 64%, compared to 57.2% the previous week.

She said: “We are at this stage seeing an improving situation.

Nicola Sturgeon pointed to an ‘improving situation’ in the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There is work still to do, we are supporting the NHS in that work, but we are hopeful that we’re seeing the severity of the winter crisis start to abate and that we will see further improvements over the week to come.”

Mr Sarwar asked the First Minister what is being done to ensure people are not dying due to long waits in A&E.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Long waits, whether in accident and emergency units or in any other part of the NHS, are unacceptable and they do have consequences, which is why we work so hard to reduce and eliminate long waits in the NHS.

“There is always something missing from Anas Sarwar’s question, important though these questions are, when he compares figures from 2018 to now, and that of course is a global pandemic we have been dealing with in the intervening period.

“That said, it remains the priority to tackle waits in our National Health Service, which is why we’re cautiously optimistic, although not complacent, about the improvements we are seeing in accident and emergency units.”

Mr Sarwar said the health service is “at breaking point”, adding: “Things are only getting worse on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar raised the figures during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

“Our NHS, our patients and our staff deserve so much better than this.

“Why should people across Scotland continue to accept the unacceptable from this SNP Government?”

The First Minster said both she and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – who has found himself under pressure from opposition parties to quit or be sacked – “take responsibility… for NHS Scotland every single day of the week”.

She went on to ask Mr Sarwar: “If it was all down to the SNP, then why is it that in the latest full month that we have statistics for, A&E performance in Scotland is 6.2 percentage points better than in Wales, where Labour is in government?”