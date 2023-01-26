NHS physiotherapists say staff are ‘beyond breaking point’ in historic strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS physiotherapists say staff are ‘beyond breaking point’ in historic strike

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 3:36 pm
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy on the picket line outside Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy on the picket line outside Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

NHS physiotherapists have said that high workloads and severe shortages are causing staff to break down in tears on the wards as thousands go on strike for the first time ever.

One striking physio said a team of 18 people was at times down to just six while caring for patients across 17 wards and another said they saw nine colleagues cry at work in a week due to stress.

Up to 4,200 members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) from 30 trusts and foundation trusts around the country are on strike from 12.01am until 23.59pm on Thursday over pay and staff retention.

At a picket line outside Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, Greg Stretton, a 41-year-old team leader for the respiratory medicine physiotherapist service at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the QMC and Nottingham City Hospital, carried a sign saying “Constant Staffing Problems”.

He said: “People are just genuinely burnt out and my team has noticed the impact of that.

“We were having people in our office cry on a daily basis, just from being at work and the stresses of being at work amid untenable pressures, patient demands and service demands.

“It almost felt like a choice of who you let down, as a team leader it was a choice of do you let down the patients by saying we need to focus on ourselves, or do we let down staff by saying our patients need us? We just don’t have the capacity to do everything.”

Mr Stretton’s team should have 18 staff but usually has around 14, and it has at times dropped to as low as six despite workloads remaining high as physiotherapists deal with the aftermath of Covid and a backlog of cancer patients.

Hayley Kidger, a senior oncology physio in Mr Stretton’s team, claimed that at times a third of patients who had been referred to her team could not be seen due to staffing pressures.

While she is comfortable financially, she knew other members of staff who had had to use food banks and said “we just want to be valued”.

She said: “Why would you come here and put your heart and soul on the line to save someone’s life and hold their hand when they’re dying when you can get paid more to run a Tesco?”

Physios are the latest group to walk out over pay and other issues, following nurses, ambulance workers, fire crews, rail staff and postal workers.

Jim Fahie, assistant director of employment relations at the CSP, said: “Our members didn’t want to have to strike today, but they simply can’t afford to accept the current pay offer as it stands.

There are more than 40 CSP picket lines across the country on Thursday, according to the CSP (Joe Giddens/PA)
There are more than 40 picket lines across the country on Thursday, according to the CSP (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Right now, physiotherapy staff in the NHS are overstretched, underpaid and unable to provide the full level of care that patients urgently need.

“If the Government doesn’t come back with a fair pay offer, then the NHS risks losing more and more valuable members of staff – and that will only make the current crisis in the NHS worse.”

Physios will continue to provide emergency life-saving care on Thursday, including intensive care and respiratory on-call services, according to the CSP.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the QMC and Nottingham City Hospital, said some patients at both sites could be affected, but that patients should attend scheduled appointments unless told otherwise.

A spokesperson said: “Our focus is to maintain patient safety and our teams are working hard to ensure that we prioritise those patients needing emergency treatment.

“If you have an outpatient appointment you should attend as planned – unless we have contacted you to reschedule. Any appointments that need to be rescheduled will be done as a priority.”

The trust added that any patients being treated in hospital will be informed of changes by staff on the wards.

Anyone in need of emergency care or with life-threatening injuries should still attend hospital or call 999, the trust said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented