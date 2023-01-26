Men’s sheds given lifeline as Government reverses funding cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has reversed its decision to end funding for men’s sheds, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said an agreement has been reached to fund the facilities for the next financial year, reversing a decision made last month which provided cash only to the end of this year.

The first men’s shed was set up more than a decade ago in Aberdeenshire to offer a place for men to socialise and learn new skills, and the facilities have been widely praised for their impact on mental health.

The network has since expanded to more than 200 facilities across all local authority areas in Scotland.

The issue was raised by Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said the men’s shed movement “does fantastic work”, adding: “My understanding is that there has been discussions with the Government, an offer of financial support has been made for the next financial year.”

The move comes after 40 MSPs from every party in Holyrood wrote to Deputy First Minister John Swinney to urge him to reconsider the funding decision.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, who raised the issue with the First Minister, said the Scottish Government should be helping to expand the network.

“That would be a fitting way to mark the 10th anniversary of the Scottish Men’s Shed Association and provide a signal of the Government commitment to tackling men’s health issues,” he said.

“The First Minister appeared to recognise the strength of feeling across the parties on this issue.

“Time will tell if this translates into action and a more certain future for the men’s shed movement in Scotland.”