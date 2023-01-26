British tanks expected to arrive in Ukraine ‘by end of March’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

British tanks expected to arrive in Ukraine ‘by end of March’

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Challenger 2 tanks the UK is supplying to Ukraine are expected to arrive in the war-torn country at the end of March (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Challenger 2 tanks the UK is supplying to Ukraine are expected to arrive in the war-torn country at the end of March (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Challenger 2 tanks the UK is supplying to Ukraine are expected to arrive in the war-torn country at the end of March.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “everything is going according to plan” over the supply of the tanks, with Ukrainians expected to start training on the Challengers shortly.

The UK was the first country to promise modern Nato tanks to Ukraine, with Germany and the US now also committed to supply Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces with dozens of vehicles.

Speaking at Chequers, where ministers were gathered for a Cabinet away day, Mr Sunak said: “Everyone should feel very proud of the leadership role that we here in the UK have played.”

He added: “We are now in dialogue with the Ukrainians about how best to provide those tanks and make sure their troops get the training they need on them as well.

“Those conversations are happening, everything is going according to plan.”

In the Commons, defence minister Alex Chalk said the UK will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in how to use and fix the contingent of tanks “next week, on Monday”.

On when Challenger 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine, he added: “The intention is that it will be at the end of March, and between now and then a really significant programme of training, not just for the tank crews who are to operate this vehicle, but also for those who will be charged with maintaining it.”

He stressed that equipping Ukraine to push Russia out of its territory is “as important as equipping them to defend what they already have”.

Responding to Mr Chalk’s statement, Labour welcomed the move by the UK and Nato allies to send tanks to Ukraine but also urged ministers to replenish the UK’s supply of arms after its donations.

Shadow defence minister Rachel Hopkins said: “The UK remains united in its support of Ukraine. The first package of UK military assistance for 2023 with tanks, artillery, infantry vehicles, ammunition, and missiles has Labour’s fullest support.”

She then pressed the minister on what steps he is taking to “ramp up production of ammunition and equipment to restock our own armed forces and to support Ukraine”.

“It took 287 days into the start of the invasion for the Defence Secretary to get his act together and sign a new contract to replenish N-Laws (anti-tank weapons) for our armed forces and for Ukraine,” she said.

“So how many more contracts have been signed to replenish UK stockpiles of other weapons sent to Ukraine?”

Mr Chalk suggested that discussions on restocking the UK’s military supplies are too sensitive to be had on the floor of the Commons.

He said: “On the issue of restocking, she is right. She will understand that there are operational sensitivities which mean that I can’t go into the detail of exactly what is going to be restocked and when.

“But she will know – and the privy councillors including from the Opposition have been given a briefing on that – that is exactly what we should be doing to ensure that those who need to know these sensitive details are told what they properly can be.”

Meanwhile, Labour MP Kevan Jones also spoke about the “effects of these donations on our Army’s capability”.

“He talks about 227 Challenger 2 tanks. He knows that actual operational it’s far less than 100. So what is he going to do to actually ensure that those alarm bells that have been sounded by the Chief of the General Staff are met with new capabilities so we can meet our Nato commitment?” he asked.

Mr Chalk said it is “important” to make the point that “weapons that we supply have the effect of degrading the very adversary that was noted in the IR (Integrated Review)”.

He added: “So, not only is this a just war where we are there to stand up for the international rule of law – we are there to make a statement that might is not always right, that you can’t remake borders by force – but also it’s there to degrade the forces of our principal adversary as identified in the IR.”

He then pointed to comments made by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that a further squadron of Challenger tanks will be brought to higher readiness, “ready to deploy in the defence of this nation”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented