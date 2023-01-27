Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 2:56 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:40 am
Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Yui Mok/PA)
Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Yui Mok/PA)

Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been revealed.

The former health secretary’s fee was listed on the MP’s register of financial interests.

Hancock had the Conservative Party whip suspended for taking time off to appear on the ITV reality show.

He emerged from the Australian jungle in third place behind actor Owen Warner and England professional footballer Jill Scott, following the show’s conclusion in November.

Coronavirus – Thu May 27 2021
The former health secretary was criticised for taking time off to go on the show (PA)

Hancock was subjected to numerous punishing and disgusting tasks while taking part, including being made to eat a camel’s penis and being covered in creepy crawlies.

Records on the MP’s register showed that on December 14 2022, the West Suffolk MP received £320,000 from Lifted Entertainment, ITV Studios, for the appearance, which lasted 30 days – a total of 720 hours.

Hancock’s appearance on the ITV show was controversial and his decision prompted criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other top Tories, as well as mockery from some fellow MPs.

More than 1,000 complaints were made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.

While in the jungle he also received a grilling from his campmates, including Culture Club singer Boy George and ITV broadcaster Charlene White, over his behaviour during the pandemic.

Ahead of entering the jungle Hancock said he went on I’m A Celebrity to “show what I am like as a person” as well as raising awareness of dyslexia.

The register also showed that he had been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said he had “donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” 

Hancock resigned as health secretary for breaking social distancing guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

After leaving I’m A Celebrity…, Hancock announced that he would not be standing for the Conservatives at the next general election.

He said that he was “incredibly proud” of the party’s achievements in government but told Mr Sunak that he had discovered new ways of connecting with the public and urged his party to “reconnect” with people.

It was previously revealed that Hancock had also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

A previous register entry revealed he spent 80 hours filming the programme while Parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8, shortly before heading to Australia.

His appearance on the Channel 4 show is expected to air later this year.

