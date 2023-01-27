Growing criticism of Braverman’s ‘cruel’ dropping of Windrush pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Growing criticism of Braverman’s ‘cruel’ dropping of Windrush pledges

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 3:06 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Suella Braverman is facing a growing backlash over her “cruel” decision to drop three key reforms that ministers committed to in response to the Windrush scandal.

Baroness Floella Benjamin, who chairs the Government’s Windrush Commemoration Committee, said on Friday the move will cause “even more pain and hurt”.

Actor David Harewood described the Home Secretary’s backtracking as “awful” and said “we’re dangerously flirting with ideologues”.

Their criticism came in response to Ms Braverman dropping recommendations the Government accepted in response to the scandal created in the Home Office.

She axed pledges to establish a migrants’ commissioner, increase powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration and hold reconciliation events.

Baroness Benjamin, the entertainer and Lib Dem peer, tweeted: “I was proud to oversee the creation of the National Windrush Monument as it was a way of acknowledging some of the wrongs but the government going back on the #Windrush Scandal recommendations is cruel and has created even more pain and hurt.”

Mr Harewood, the Birmingham-born actor whose Barbadian parents arrived in Britain in 1957, told LBC: “Personally I think it’s awful. And I think we’re dangerously flirting with ideologues right now, who have no compunction to bring people together.

“They’re just being defensive when it comes to collaborating, sharing and growing. If we’re going to Brexit, and sort of break ourselves off from it, then let’s all join in together and make a new identity.”

The actor, who found fame in US drama series Homeland, described Ms Braverman’s Indian heritage as “convenient” for the Tory party.

“I think the likes of Suella, she’s a gatekeeper. And once the establishment has someone who looks convenient, they are front and centre,” Mr Harewood said.

“Personally, I feel no affiliation with her whatsoever, I don’t think her race… we have no similarities at all.

“But I think it’s very convenient for the powers that be that she looks like that, she speaks like that. I think in her circles, I think she will probably do very, very well.”

The criticism came after Wendy Williams, the solicitor who carried out a Windrush inquiry, said she was “disappointed” by the move.

In 2020, then home secretary Priti Patel had originally accepted all 30 of the recommendations made by Ms Williams.

On Thursday, Ms Williams said she was “disappointed” Ms Braverman was dropping “crucial external scrutiny measures”, particularly the migrants’ commissioner.

A commissioner would be responsible for speaking up for migrants and flagging systemic problems within the UK immigration system.

Ms Braverman, in a written statement to the House of Commons, said external bodies were “not the only source of scrutiny” and that she would look to “shift culture and subject ourselves to scrutiny” rather than follow all the recommendations.

The Windrush scandal emerged in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

