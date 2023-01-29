New women-only prison millions over budget and years late, say Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New women-only prison millions over budget and years late, say Tories

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 12:03 am
The replacement for HMP Cornton Vale is due to open in the summer (PA)
The replacement for HMP Cornton Vale is due to open in the summer (PA)

Replacing Scotland’s women-only prison is set to cost millions more than originally planned, according to newly released figures.

The bill for replacing HMP Cornton Vale, the jail which attracted controversy this week after transgender double rapist Isla Bryson was housed there before being moved to a men’s facility, was in October £7 million over its initial £74 million budget.

The £81.8 million estimated final bill was revealed after a freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives submitted in autumn last year was released on Sunday.

As well as costing more than originally planned, the party said, the replacement facility HMP Stirling is also more than two years late.

Originally planned to be operational by the end of 2020, it is now expected to open this summer.

There is one women-only prison north of the border, which holds the majority of female prisoners.

Isla Bryson court case
Transgender rapist Isla Bryson was initially imprisoned at Cornton Vale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Some women are also held at HMP Edinburgh, HMP Greenock, and HMP Grampian.

A political row erupted earlier this week after Bryson was moved into HMP Cornton Vale.

The convict, who is understood to have now been moved to a male wing at Edinburgh prison, was put in the women-only jail after being found guilty of raping two women, one in 2016 and one in 2019, when she was a man named Adam Graham.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative community safety spokesman, said the First Minister “must now use the belated opening of the new women’s prison to guarantee that no rapist will ever be housed in any women’s prison in Scotland”.

He added: “The debate in relation to a double rapist this week should never have had to happen. But if the SNP had managed the Stirling prison project in the right manner, then Cornton Vale would already have been consigned to history.

“The SNP are not interested in prioritising matters of justice and it is taxpayers who will have to pick up the bill for their errors in relation to Stirling.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Scottish Conservative Russell Findlay hit out at delays to HMP Stirling (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“Nicola Sturgeon and (Justice Secretary) Keith Brown should urgently confirm that the timescales for a women’s prison opening in Stirling have not slipped any further and guarantee it will never house a rapist.”

In an interview with Global’s The News Agents podcast broadcast on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she supports “as a general principle” that those who rape women are barred from women’s prisons.

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesman said HMP Stirling would be the third purpose-built facility for women, and when opened would be founded on the principle that “services should be designed especially for the needs of women, and also take account of their likely experience of adversity and trauma”.

He added: “The new HMP & YOI Stirling will have this approach at its heart. It will also be smaller, more modern, and with better facilities than HMP & YOI Cornton Vale, which was built in 1975.

“It will help give women in our care the best possible chance of a successful rehabilitation and safe, eventual return to our communities.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead, but with the support of the Scottish Government and the hard work of partners and staff, we are determined to deliver for those in our care, for the communities we serve, and for wider Scotland.”

And a Scottish Government spokesman said: “The new HMP & YOI Stirling is set for opening this summer and will mark another important step change in the management of women in custody.

“The First Minister made clear in Parliament that she does not believe that someone convicted of rape should be accommodated in a female prison.

“SPS is working with partners including the Scottish Government on the review of their policy on managing transgender prisoners and that process is nearing completion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented