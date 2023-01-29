Thousands missing out on student accommodation each year, Lib Dems say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 10,000 students each year are missing out on university accommodation, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Data for 13 Scottish universities was provided to the party in freedom of information requests.

It showed that in the academic year beginning in 2020, 43,029 applied for accommodation – with 32,590 receiving places.

In the following year, 46,351 applied for accommodation with 36,208 getting places. There were also 1,590 in temporary university accommodation.

Last year, students going to Glasgow University who lived within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation.

The university said increased demand and a shortage in the private rental market were to blame.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “Missing out on student accommodation can mean missing out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in a new city, make friends and make the most of the opportunities which comes with university life.

“There must be no repeat of the chaotic scenes that we saw in the autumn where pupils were forced to cram into hastily assembled dormitories or having to commute long distances.

“The Scottish Government knew that there would be a surge in part as a result of the higher Covid qualifications pass rate but did little to deal with the shortage of accommodation across the country.

“The SNP Government has also failed to address some of the negative consequences of its housing legislation from recent years and it is students who have paid the price through the lack of adequate housing even though they have a place at university.

“Ministers and universities must put their heads together and come up with a new plan before another academic year rolls around.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said a record amount is being invested in student support.

The spokesman said: “We have no direct role in the provision of student residential accommodation, whether that is managed by universities, colleges or private sector organisations.

“We are determined to improve accessibility, affordability and standards across the rented sector and are carrying out, with stakeholders, a review of purpose built student accommodation (PBSA).

“In addition, our New Deal for Tenants will support our aim of ensuring everyone has a safe, warm, affordable home that meets their needs and, along with the review of PBSA, will inform a student accommodation strategy for Scotland.”