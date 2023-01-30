British Army ‘in urgent need of recapitalisation’, defence minister admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

British Army ‘in urgent need of recapitalisation’, defence minister admits

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 6:08 pm
A senior US general reportedly said the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A senior US general reportedly said the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The British Army is in “urgent need of recapitalisation” but the Chancellor and the Prime Minister “get that”, a defence minister has said.

James Heappey’s comments came after the Conservative chairman of the Defence Select Committee pressed him on remarks reportedly made by a senior US general that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force.

According to Sky News, the US general privately told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace: “You haven’t got a tier one – it’s barely tier two.”

Speaking during defence questions in the Commons, Tobias Ellwood said: “Could I invite the minister to respond to comments from the United States, our closest security ally, which tally with the defence committee’s own findings that this conflict in Ukraine has exposed serious shortfalls in the war-fighting capability of the British Army?”

Mr Heappey replied: “I think everybody is clear. The Secretary of State has said many times, as have I and other ministerial colleagues, that serial under-investments in the Army over decades has led to the point where the Army is in urgent need of recapitalisation.

“The Chancellor and the Prime Minister get that and there is a budget coming.”

Shortly afterwards, Mr Wallace suggested the armed forces have been “hollowed out and underfunded”, but called on Labour to accept some responsibility for the situation.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey noted that when Labour left government in 2010, the British Army “stood at over 100,000 full-time troops and we were spending 2.5% of GDP on defence”.

“The serious hollowing out has happened since. Who does he think has been in charge over the last 13 years?” he asked.

Mr Wallace responded: “You only have to listen to the veterans on this side to understand their experience under a Labour government.

“Snatch Land Rovers – let’s remember that and all that awful mess as a result of the Labour government’s investment.

“If (Mr Healey) wants to be the next secretary of defence, he should come here and get off his chest the shortcomings that his former government did.

“I’m happy to say that we have hollowed out and underfunded. Will he do the same? Or will he hide behind petty party politics?”

Downing Street acknowledged there had been “underfunding” of the military but insisted that billions of pounds had been committed to equipment.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We certainly agree there has been underfunding and it’s right that we are putting billions more into our armed forces.”

In response to Mr Heappey’s comments, the spokesman said: “We recognise that the armed forces have not received the money needed in successive years.

“That’s why we put into place the £242 billion 10-year equipment plan and it’s why we raised the defence budget so we continue to be the largest defence budget in Europe.

“That investment is the biggest in the UK defence industry since the Cold War.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented