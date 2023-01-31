We are not respected or valued, says striking teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are not respected or valued, says striking teacher

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 7:03 am
Teachers are striking this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Teachers are striking this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A teacher has said making the decision to strike was “difficult” but she is doing it to protect the future of schools and the quality of education.

Walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will take place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March.

The strikes follow failed talks on Monday afternoon between Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers, which had hoped to resolve a pay dispute which threatens disruption to more than 23,000 schools this week.

Woman looking at the camera
Nicola Hawkins said making the decision to strike was ‘difficult’ (Nicola Hawkins/PA)

Nicola Hawkins, who is in her mid-50s, lives in Cumbria and is a history lead and primary school teacher, told the PA news agency that she made the decision to strike to help protect the future of education.

“I have been a teacher for over 25 years and I am very much embedded in my local school and my community and I love my school,” she said.

“It is really difficult to make that decision to walk out, but I’ve come to the conclusion that it is in everyone’s long-term interests really.”

Ms Hawkins added that striking has been the only way to get attention from the Department for Education, which she said has ignored reports highlighting the problems in the education sector.

“We put evidence out to the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) every year and it’s been pointed out that recruitment targets aren’t being met, that teachers are leaving, but our pay has been whittled away over the last decade or so,” she said.

Industrial strike
Ms Hawkins said she is striking to protect the quality of education (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Long term, what I really want for the kids in my school, and for every school really, is for students to be taught by people who are valued and who are paid their worth.

“And I think it sells those students short if they don’t have that.”

Ms Hawkins also spoke about what a day at school can look like and how the work often does not end once teachers leave at the end of the day.

“We regularly plan and prepare resources and lessons, mark and grade work, we run after-school clubs, get ready early for breakfast clubs,” she said.

“We might have to do follow-up visits with families or put together special packages for increasing numbers of children.”

She added that teachers will need to make tough choices if pay is not increased.

“Decisions are harder to make – which holidays you can take or not, which part of your house needs work done – all these things come into play.”

She said she understands that people might not agree with those who have decided to strike, but it is necessary for the “future of schools”.

“I’m coming towards the end of my teaching career and I’m taking action not so much for myself, but for my colleagues and the future of our schools and the quality of education we can provide,” she added.

“We need people who are paid professionally, treated professionally and can compete with the rest of the world, and at the moment we are an outlier – teachers are not respected or valued and that is not good for children.”

Her message for the Government and Department for Education is: “If they really value the children of this country and if they really value education, then they would make sure that we are valued as professionals.”

Most Commented