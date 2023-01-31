Police promise ‘cultural change’ almost 34 years on from Hillsborough disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police promise ‘cultural change’ almost 34 years on from Hillsborough disaster

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 12:02 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 8:10 pm
The Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium, Liverpool (PA)
The Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium, Liverpool (PA)

Police chiefs have promised a “cultural change” as they apologised to families of Hillsborough victims almost 34 years on from the disaster.

The pledge comes as a national police response to a report by the Rt Revd James Jones, former bishop of Liverpool, into the experiences of the Hillsborough families is published.

But campaigners say they are “extremely disappointed” and have called on the Government to bring in legislation.

The 2017 paper, The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, made 25 recommendations – with 11 of them directly concerning policing.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the College of Policing’s chief executive officer, said: “For what happened, as a senior policing leader, I profoundly apologise. Policing got it badly wrong.”

A spokeswoman for the Hillsborough Law Now campaign said: “The apology, while welcome, makes no reference to a change in legislation which would put an immediate stop to families battling against the state.

“We have long been campaigning for a Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, often referred to as the Hillsborough Law, which would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries.”

She called on the Government to respond and “do the right thing without delay”.

Tuesday’s response from the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing said the code of ethics used by forces will be reviewed, with a duty of candour becoming a key theme.

Mr Marsh, who was born in Liverpool, said: “What we’re talking about is cultural change and cultural change takes a long time, but my goodness we have started.”

He said new recruits will study the report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families.

All forces in England and Wales have signed up to a Charter for Families Bereaved Through Public Tragedy, which says police organisations must acknowledge any mistakes.

In his report, Mr Jones urged the Government to give full consideration to a Hillsborough Law, including a duty of candour for police officers.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said legislation is a matter for Parliament.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital Inquests
Former Liverpool bishop James Jones (PA)

He said: “What we have really focused on is doing that which is really within our power. The issue of candour is very clear within the charter for bereaved families and it will be incorporated explicitly in the review of the code of ethics.”

Mr Marsh added: “We have been robust as possible and it’s for Parliament to make any legislation that they feel is necessary.”

Mr Hewitt said the response to Mr Jones’s report was not published earlier due to legal processes.

He said: “It was really important to us to ensure that the report was a full response to all the points raised by the bishop and a really clear response to the families around what we have done, but I absolutely accept that every week or month that has gone by has added to the pain of the families and not being able the whole process to conclusion.”

The police response also says there will be a new code of practice on police information and records management to prevent the problems faced after the Hillsborough disaster, when records were lost or destroyed, and new guidance for family liaison officers.

Guidance on disaster victim identification has been revised, with officers told the terms “belonging to” or “property of” the coroner should not be used, the report said.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Jones said it is “intolerable” for the victims’ families that there has been no full Government response to his report.

He said: “This year it will be 34 years since the tragedy, and for them to wait for so long for a response to these 25 points of learning is intolerable and adds to their pain and, I think, in some instances even affects their own grieving.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said it is “deeply wrong” that Hillsborough families are still waiting for justice.

She said: “Today’s response from the police rightly includes a fulsome apology and recognition of the need for a new duty of candour.

“But shamefully there is still no response from Government and still no commitment from ministers to change the law. It is unacceptable that the Home Secretary could not even provide a timetable when questioned today.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said part of the delay was to avoid the risk of prejudicing legal cases.

He said: “The Government has been working closely with the relevant departments and organisations to carefully consider and address the points directed at Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented