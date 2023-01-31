Gap between what councils want and budget funds is ‘particularly wide’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gap between what councils want and budget funds is ‘particularly wide’ – study

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 12:45 pm
An analysis of the budget has been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
An analysis of the budget has been published (Jane Barlow/PA)

The gap between what councils want and what the Scottish Government have provided in their budget is particularly high this year, analysis has found.

The independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) examined the 2023/24 Budget published at the end of the year and its associated allocations for councils.

Ministers say they are increasing the resources available to local councils by more than £550 million.

Cosla argue they will receive real-terms cuts to their core budgets and they will face difficult choices over public services.

They say the actual cash increase is a much smaller £38 million once policy commitments like free school meals are accounted for.

A briefing from Spice said the latest provisional allocations indicated a real-terms revenue increase of 1.3% compared to the previous budget.

Cosla contends that any increase has been “heavily ring-fenced”.

The Spice researcher wrote: “The difference between what local government say they need and what the Scottish Government is offering at this point in the budget process is particularly wide this year.”

The researcher continued: “Cosla expressed disappointment with the budget, believing that local government has not been prioritised.

“Noting the Government’s claim of a cash increase for local government, Cosla calculates that, in their view, the actual cash increase will be a much smaller £38 million once the costs of previous policy commitments are accounted for.

“Arguing that real-terms cuts to councils’ budgets will impact the most vulnerable in society and damage the local government workforce, the potential implications are set out in Cosla’s Save Our Services campaign.”

The briefing paper noted it is difficult to compare local authority funding based on yearly budgets, as councils also receive in-year funding from the Government which is not included.

In December, the Institute for Fiscal Studies noted that comparing budget to budget tends to overstate yearly increases.

