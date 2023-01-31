First year for free bus travel for under-22s sees almost 45m journeys made

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Scots have taken almost 45 million free bus journeys since a “landmark” scheme was introduced a year ago.

The Scottish Government introduced free bus travel for those aged under 22 in January 2022.

Of the estimated 930,000 children and young people who are eligible, six out of 10 (60.7%) are said to have used the scheme.

Take-up rates were higher amongst those aged 12 to 15 (69.3%) and those aged 16 to 21 (71.5%), according to the Scottish Government.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth described free travel for under-22s as a ‘landmark policy’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking on the anniversary of the policy, transport minister Jenny Gilruth said it was helping families cut their costs, as well as helping the environment.

She said: “With almost 45 million free bus journeys made by under-22s across Scotland, this landmark Scottish Government policy is already helping young people and families with children cut the costs on everyday and leisure travel, while at the same time protecting our climate.

“To ensure as many young people as possible discover the benefits of free bus travel, we have delivered a national marketing campaign to increase awareness and to encourage more applications.

“I’m grateful to all our partners and local authorities for helping to encourage as many young people as possible to take advantage of this important benefit.”

The policy was introduced following the Scottish Greens joining the government, after signing a co-operation agreement with the SNP.

Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Green co-leader and minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, said: “To have seen almost 45 million journeys made through the scheme in the first year demonstrates the real appetite for sustainable travel in Scotland.”

He added: “This shows how we can tackle inequality, respond to the climate emergency and improve the lives of young people through decisive government action.

“Free bus travel is already creating new opportunities, protecting our climate while at the same time reducing financial barriers for young people right across the country.”