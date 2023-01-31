Calls for Hillsborough Law as Government criticised for lack of response to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Hillsborough Law as Government criticised for lack of response to report

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 3:18 pm
St George’s Hall in Liverpool is illuminated following a special commemorative service to mark the outcome of the Hillsborough inquest, which ruled that 96 Liverpool fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster were unlawfully killed (Peter Byrne/PA)
St George’s Hall in Liverpool is illuminated following a special commemorative service to mark the outcome of the Hillsborough inquest, which ruled that 96 Liverpool fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster were unlawfully killed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government is being called on to “do the right thing” and bring in a Hillsborough Law amid criticism of its lack of response to a report on the experiences of the bereaved families.

Consideration of a Public Authority Accountability Bill, or Hillsborough Law, was one of 25 recommendations set out by former Bishop of Liverpool the Rt Revd James Jones in his paper published in November 2017.

On Tuesday, police addressed the points made by Mr Jones and apologised to the families of the 97 people who died following the disaster at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

No date has been set for a Government response to the report, which Home Secretary Suella Braverman said would be “as soon as practicable”.

The Hillsborough Law would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials.

A spokeswoman for the Hillsborough Law Now campaign said: “Failure to comply would become a criminal offence, and the culture of denial that we have seen in other inquiries, such as infected blood and Grenfell, would be minimised.

“The Labour Party have committed to enacting the Bill in full. We call upon the Government to respond to (former) Bishop James’s report and do the right thing without delay.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Jones said it is “intolerable” for the victims’ families that there has been no full Government response to his report.

He said: “This year it will be 34 years since the tragedy, and for them to wait for so long for a response to these 25 points of learning is intolerable and adds to their pain and, I think, in some instances even affects their own grieving.”

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster at an FA Cup semi-final, told the programme: “I remember writing – I don’t know who it was to – to somebody in Government to say I hope this report does not get put on a shelf gathering dust for years like other things in the past have done.

“We are now in 2023. How long does it take to read a report, to come out with your findings or what you think should happen?”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper questioned where the Government’s response was (House of Commons/PA)

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper asked the House of Commons where the Government response was.

She said: “They promised nearly 18 months ago we would have a response by the end of 2021 but the months and the years keep rolling by. We need a commitment to a Hillsborough Law to address this.

“And I just say to the Home Secretary that her predecessor but four (Theresa May) did take this seriously, we welcomed that, but it shows a lack of respect to the families who have endured so much and the communities who have supported and fought for them to have no response right now.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs the timing of the response had been impacted by the need to avoid the risk of prejudice during any criminal proceedings.

She said: “The Government remains absolutely committed to responding to the bishop’s report as soon as practicable and our focus now is on engaging in a meaningful way with the bereaved families of the Hillsborough disaster prior to publishing the Government’s over-arching response.”

Criminal proceedings relating to the disaster concluded in May 2021 when a judge ruled there was no case to answer against two former senior police officers and a solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice.

Asked if she would commit to a Hillsborough Law, Ms Braverman said: “Let me take that away and consider it fully before I put a meaningful response to it.”

