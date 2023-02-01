University lecturer says strikes ‘for the students’ in face of ‘breaking system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

University lecturer says strikes ‘for the students’ in face of ‘breaking system’

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 2:48 am
Dr Anita Naoko Pilgrim works as a lecturer for the Open University (Anita Naoko Pilgrim)
Dr Anita Naoko Pilgrim works as a lecturer for the Open University (Anita Naoko Pilgrim)

A university lecturer has said she is striking “for the students” in the face of a “system that is breaking” ahead of strikes over pay, working conditions and pensions cuts.

Tens of thousands of members of the University and College Union (UCU) are among workers joining widespread strikes on Wednesday – when teachers, university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards are stopping work on the same day.

Anita Naoko Pilgrim, a UCU officer for the Open University, where she teaches a Masters on Inclusive Education, said higher education in the UK is being “significantly degraded” by issues such as work conditions and pay, adding that disruption to classes will ultimately benefit students.

“We are on strike for the students, we’re on strike because the system is breaking – their learning is being disrupted, but not by us,” the 59-year-old, who lives in Cardiff, told the PA news agency.

“It’s being disrupted because of the broken system that is farming out their teaching and marking to poorly-paid people.

“I’m here now going on strike tomorrow morning very early and I’m sitting up late trying to get marking back to my students because I can’t bear to leave them without the feedback.

“I tell my daughter ‘don’t become an academic’, and we’re pleased she has chosen a different career pathway because we’re exhausted and 60-hour weeks are very common… I just can’t go on like it really.

“Higher education in the whole of the UK is being significantly degraded… we used to be top of the tree.”

Dr Pilgrim said one major issue for university staff is that many are working on temporary contracts and now leaving the sector due to the cost-of-living crisis – putting more pressure on permanent staff.

She has worked in higher education for 25 years but was only given a permanent contract for the first time recently and said more staff need to be taken on a permanent basis.

“These temporary contracts are a particular issue with academic-related and professional services staff, such as IT support and librarians, who are absolutely essential to us in supporting learning for students,” she said.

“But because they are a low pay grade with the rising cost of living… a lot of skilled people at the lower staff grades are leaving the sector.

“(When I was on a temporary contract) I was really, really struggling… I was embarrassed and ashamed working like that.

Dr Pilgrim said she found working on a temporary contract ’embarassing’ (Anita Naoko Pilgrim)

“But now I realise that it’s the employers who should be ashamed… I wasn’t sure that I could afford food or get a mortgage, because my work contracts were so poor.

“Imagine how much better I mark an essay if I’m not worrying about where my family’s next meal is coming from?”

The UCU said 150 UK universities will be hit by strikes across February and March, with a total of 70,000 members walking out.

Dr Pilgrim said the striking would stop with a “proper pay offer on the table”.

“We are absolutely fed up, we’re out there on the pickets and we’re not going anywhere until we get this sorted,” she said.

On the wider strikes taking place on Wednesday, Dr Pilgrim said: “It’s appalling that people have got into the mindset that just extracting every last penny out of your staff is the way to manage public services.

“But it is a great thing that workers are standing up and saying, this is this is not good enough.

“And it’s not that it’s not good enough for me the worker, it’s not good enough for the people that I am trying to do the work for, which is not good enough for the public.”

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), representing 144 employers, said it has made a “full and final pay offer” for university staff of between 8% and 5%.

It said the offer prioritises the disproportionate effect of high inflation falling on the lower paid, with a minimum of 5% for all other members of staff.

This offer was described as the highest uplift in nearly 20 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented