Johnson backs calls for West to send fighter planes to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson backs calls for West to send fighter planes to Ukraine

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 9:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:19 am
Boris Johnson (Ukrainian Presidential Press Centre/PA)
Boris Johnson (Ukrainian Presidential Press Centre/PA)

Boris Johnson has piled pressure on western leaders to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

The UK said it is not practical to provide sophisticated planes used by the RAF, such as Typhoons and F-35s, while US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighters.

But former prime minister Mr Johnson, who was in Washington for talks with senior politicians to bolster support for Ukraine, said its President Volodymyr Zelensky should be given all the equipment he needs.

Asked about the F-16 situation, he told Fox News: “All I will say is that every time we have said it will be a mistake to give such and such an item of weaponry, we end up doing it and it ends up being the right thing for Ukraine.

“I remember being told it was the wrong idea to give them the anti-tank shoulder-launched missiles. Actually, they were indispensable and the United States – under (former US president) Donald Trump – gave them the Javelins as well.

“They were indispensable in the battles to repel the Russian tanks.

“People said that we shouldn’t give the Himars (rocket launchers). I remember having arguments about the multiple-launch rocket systems, the MLRS.

“Actually, they have proved invaluable to the Ukrainians.

“We said the same about tanks.

“All I’m saying is save time, save money, save lives. Give the Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible.”

Mr Johnson rejected the idea Russian President Vladimir Putin could be prepared to turn the war into a nuclear conflict.

“He probably doesn’t even stop the Ukrainians if he did that – and we would put his economy into such a cryogenic paralysis that Russia wouldn’t come out of it for decades – so he’s not going to do that,” Mr Johnson said.

Downing Street said training Ukrainian pilots and ground crews on “extremely sophisticated” Typhoons and F-35s would take too long, though it does not oppose allies sending their own jets.

Mr Biden said on Monday he will not send warplanes to Kyiv.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Exploring the internet together can be a good way for parents to find out how their children use it (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented