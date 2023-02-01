Paramilitaries ‘coerced young people with drug debts to riot for £80’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paramilitaries ‘coerced young people with drug debts to riot for £80’

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:11 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 1:06 pm
Paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have coerced young people with drug debts to take part in rioting, a committee of MPs has heard (Brian Lawless/PA)
Paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have coerced young people with drug debts to take part in rioting, a committee of MPs has heard (Brian Lawless/PA)

Paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have coerced young people with drug debts to take part in rioting, a Westminster committee has heard.

A community worker gave an example of a user’s debt being reduced by £80 for doing so.

Megan Phair, co-ordinator of the Journey to Empowerment Programme and member of the Stop Attacks Forum, said both loyalist and dissident republican groups use the tactic to force people on to the streets.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard that paramilitary groups sell drugs to young people who cannot afford to pay for them, and then exploit them by using their debt.

Disorder in Belfast
Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the Loyalist Shankill Road area of Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Phair said some of the young people who took part in serious rioting at Lanark Way, close to a peace line off the Shankill Road in Belfast, in 2021 had been ordered to do so over drug debts.

The disorder, which followed a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, was widely condemned.

She described paramilitaries putting people in debt bondage.

“In 2021, the Lanark Way riots… young people were rioting to clear drug debt, we were told that,” she told MPs.

“And if you look at the Easter Rising march, dissident republican groups were also using young people.

“From what young people have told me, it was up to £80 – if you riot you can get £80 of drug debt cleared.

“It’s shocking that that’s the tactic they are using. They’re not stupid – they’re using these tactics and young people are terrified, they don’t have £50, they don’t have £100, but they can go out and riot.

“But then these young people, who we can argue are victims of exploitation and coercion, are being criminalised in the same system which is meant to protect them.”

She called for a holistic approach to tackling paramilitarism, involving the health service as well as police, and a safeguarding strategy for vulnerable young people.

The issue of paramilitary-style attacks was also discussed at the committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

Northern Ireland unrest
A burning car driven at the Peace Gates in Lanark Way, Belfast, during unrest in 2021 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Paul Smyth, executive director, Politics In Action, and also a member of the Stop Attacks Forum, urged that the term “punishment attack” is not used.

The forum was set up in 2017 as a pressure group against the attacks.

He described the term “punishment attack” as “very misleading”, implying “there’s some sort of due process, which there never is”.

He compared the situation to the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying “very similar things are happening in our own community” yet people “don’t seem to care”.

“We need much better dialogue between communities and the police in terms of what community policing should look like,” he told MPs, adding that recent warnings about funding issues in police affecting the services are “extremely worrying”.

“Paramilitary assaults tend to most of the time happen to the most vulnerable people in the most vulnerable communities.

“So there are people who are often perceived as being a nuisance in those communities, so it’s quite easy for the paramilitaries to act against them and it’s often for what the police might describe as anti-social behaviour – or that’s the accusation.

“So we’re very worried that the kind of reduction in terms of policing is going to make vulnerable people even more vulnerable.”

The committee is examining the effects of paramilitary activity and organised crime on society in Northern Ireland.

In a second session, Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers said 25 years on from the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement there is a vacuum in terms of dealing with the past.

“From PSNI data 32% of organised crime groups operate with direct links to paramilitaries, so we have got to have the debate, how do we encourage those paramilitaries to come to the table, and ultimately get them off the scene, and then you deal with the criminality,” he told MPs.

“There is that grey area at the minute, there’s a supposed credibility that the paramilitaries carry, that is a throw over to the Troubles, so we’ve got to look at what is the road map for reconciliation and then you can start to address that.”

Wave Trauma Centre chief Sandra Peake said during the Troubles the paramilitary groups had a focus of external violence, but have since “brought the violence internally within their own communities”.

