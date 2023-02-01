NI Secretary pledges to ‘explore possible avenues’ to enact organ donations laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI Secretary pledges to ‘explore possible avenues’ to enact organ donations laws

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:21 am
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was ‘frustrated’ that legislation would not be fully implemented by the spring as planned (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was 'frustrated' that legislation would not be fully implemented by the spring as planned (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary has told Stormont leaders he has asked officials to explore possible avenues to implement organ donation laws in the region in the absence of the powersharing institutions.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved at Stormont due to the political stalemate.

Last month, the five largest parties wrote to Chris Heaton-Harris urging him to intervene to implement the new organ donation law at Westminster.

Daithi’s Law
Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont when the law was passed last year (Liam McBurney/PA)

It was to be named Daithi’s Law after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, from Belfast, who is on the organ transplant waiting list and whose family have campaigned for the new legislation.

Mr Heaton-Harris has now written to the Stormont parties. This came on the same day the Northern Ireland Secretary was meeting with Daithi and his parents at Hillsborough.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he shared the family’s “deep disappointment” and “frustration” that the legislation may not be fully implemented by the spring as planned.

While he said he would ask officials to assess how the law could be implemented by the Government, he also urged Northern Ireland MPs to consider tabling a Private Members’ Bill to proceed the issue by that legislative route.

“The change to Northern Ireland’s organ donation law has been a long time coming and the MacGabhann family’s campaign was instrumental in generating momentum for the change to the law,” he wrote in a letter seen by the PA news agency.

“I am extremely frustrated that the inability of MLAs to elect a new speaker could cause delays to the introduction of life-saving legislation.

“That is why I want fully functioning devolved institutions to resume as soon as possible, so MLAs can get back to work and swiftly implement the law that Daithi and his family have campaigned so tirelessly for.

“I am asking my officials to explore possible avenues for the UK Government to progress this issue, should the Assembly fail to do so.

“I would also like to remind MPs from the Northern Ireland parties of the other Parliamentary routes to progress this legislation that continue to be available to them, namely the opportunities that exist to introduce Private Members’ Bills etc.

“This issue demonstrates just how important it is for the Executive to be restored and for the vital business of the Northern Ireland Assembly to resume. This will continue to be my priority.”

