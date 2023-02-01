Sharp rise in consumer spending recorded as inflation soared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharp rise in consumer spending recorded as inflation soared

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:23 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 2:23 pm
Data shows consumer expenditure over July to Septmber was 8.1% higher than in the same period in in 2021 (PA)
Data shows consumer expenditure over July to Septmber was 8.1% higher than in the same period in in 2021 (PA)

Consumer spending in Scotland increased sharply as a result of inflation, figures have revealed.

It comes at the same time as new figures showed Scotland’s economy shrank slightly towards the end of last year.

GDP in Scotland is estimated to have fallen by 0.1% in November, after growing 0.7% in October.

The figures in Scotland are in contrast to the rest of the UK, where GDP is said to have grown by 0.1% in November.

Meanwhile, Scottish Government statistics show consumer expenditure for the period July to September 2022 was up by just over 8% when compared to the previous year.

Gross disposable household income, without adjusting for inflation, was 4.3% higher in July to September than it was in the same period of 2021, with income from employment up by 5.9%.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, centre, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, is taking action to ease the cost of living (Russell Cheyne/PA)

However the report also noted: “Consumer expenditure has increased by 8.1% over the year, reflecting high levels of inflation.”

The sharp rise in consumer spending was revealed in the latest economic data published by the Scottish Government.

Scottish GDP figures show that in the three months to November, the economy was estimated to have been flat, with 0% growth.

This reflects a slight improvement after output fell by 0.1% over the period July to September.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Prime Minister has pledged to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.

“That will ease the cost of living, give people financial security, and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“We continue to provide extra support to those who need it most through help with energy bills, increasing benefits and pensions in line with inflation, and raising the national living wage.

“This is on top of an additional £1.5 billion for the Scottish Government to help support public services in Scotland.

“The UK Government also has an ambitious levelling-up agenda in Scotland and is investing more than £2.2 billion to level up communities across the country, including on our city and regional growth deals.

“The awarding of green freeport status to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth will create high-quality jobs and encourage regeneration for the benefit of the whole of Scotland.

“Providing this vital support in these challenging times will ensure future long-term growth for the benefit of everyone across the UK.”

