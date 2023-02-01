Sunak leading a party ‘addicted to sleaze and scandal’, claims Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak leading a party ‘addicted to sleaze and scandal’, claims Starmer

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:27 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:46 pm
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of having an “addiction to sleaze and scandal” during a heated Prime Minister’s Questions clash with Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader raised questions on the Prime Minister’s handling of former Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs and bullying allegations levelled against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Sir Keir also pressed Mr Sunak to tell Boris Johnson to pick up the bill after it emerged taxpayers could end up spending more than £222,000 on legal fees defending the former prime minister from a Commons inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown-busting parties.

But Mr Sunak responded by accusing Sir Keir of being someone who “can’t stand up for the women in his party” after Labour MP Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) compared her membership to being in an abusive relationship following criticism she received on gender issues.

Mr Sunak also claimed Sir Keir is siding with “extremist protesters and union bosses” due to Labour’s opposition to controversial strike and protest legislation.

Sir Keir told the Commons: “After 13 years in power, trying to blame the Labour Party for his failure to sort out the strikes is rank pathetic.

“The Tory Party’s addiction to sleaze and scandal has done huge damage to this country and the cost to the public keeps adding up.

“We’ve got a justice system letting murderers walk the street. Heart attack victims waiting hours for an ambulance. An economy that is shrinking quicker than his leadership.

“And even I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw that his Government is expecting taxpayers to pay the legal fees for the member for Uxbridge (Mr Johnson) defending himself over his lockdown rule-breaking. A quarter of a million pounds.

“Surely even this Prime Minister can put his foot down, stand up to his old boss and tell him he made the mess, he can pick up the bill?”

Mr Sunak replied: “He can’t stand up to his union bosses, he can’t stand up for Britain’s schoolchildren today and he can’t stand up for the women in his party.”

He then listed Government priorities before adding: “While he can’t even figure out what he believes in, we’ll keep delivering for Britain.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had to calm tempers in the chamber during the leaders’ exchanges.

Earlier, Sir Keir said Mr Sunak “raised more questions than answers” when he announced Mr Zahawi would be sacked as Tory party chairman and pressed for answers on when officials knew he was under investigation by the taxman.

After Mr Sunak pointed to the independent investigation, Sir Keir replied: “Oh come on! Anyone picking up a newspaper in July last year would have known that HMRC and the National Crime Agency were investigating months before he appointed him.”

After listing a series of newspaper reports, Sir Keir added: “Is he saying his officials hid this information from him? Or was he just too incurious to ask any questions?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As I have said before at the despatch box, the usual appointments process was followed with respect to the minister without portfolio.

“No issues were raised with me at the time of his appointment, but as the independent adviser’s report makes clear, there was a serious breach of the ministerial code and that is why I took decisive action on receipt of that report.”

Sir Keir then switched to raising allegations of bullying against Mr Raab, who repeatedly shook his head as the Labour leader spoke.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir said: “At the last count, the Deputy Prime Minister was facing 24 separate allegations of bullying.

“According to recent reports, some of the complainants were physically sick. One says they were left suicidal. How would he feel if one of his friends or relatives was being forced to work for a bully, simply because the man at the top was too weak to do anything about it?”

Mr Sunak replied: “When I was made aware of formal complaints I instructed a leading independent KC to conduct an investigation because I take action when these things happen.

“But what did he say at the weekend, he said at the weekend that hate had been allowed to spread unchallenged in the Labour Party under his predecessor (Jeremy Corbyn). He was speaking as if he wasn’t even there.

“But he was sitting right next to him, supporting him for four long years, not challenging. And it’s typical of him, declining to lead, sitting on the fence, carping from the sidelines and never standing up for a principle that matters.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir claimed Mr Sunak treated questions about conduct as “something to brush off” in the style of Mr Johnson.

He went on to raise questions about the investigation into Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman, with an inquiry launched amid claims he helped then-prime minister Mr Johnson secure a loan facility of up to £800,000 shortly before being appointed to the post.

Mr Sunak, in his reply, defended the appointments process and criticised Sir Keir for voting against controversial proposals to introduce minimum service levels during strikes and Labour’s opposition in the Lords to elements of the Public Order Bill, which seeks to crack down on protests.

Mr Sunak added: “What do the unions and Just Stop Oil have in common? They bankroll him and his party. So while he sides with extremist protesters and union bosses, we stand up for hard-working Britons and schoolchildren.”

