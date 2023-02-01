Up to 1,200 jobs impacted by British Steel shake-up, says union source

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Up to 1,200 jobs impacted by British Steel shake-up, says union source

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 4:31 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 7:21 pm
The news came as ministers were considering a multimillion-pound rescue package for the struggling business (Danny Lawson/PA)
The news came as ministers were considering a multimillion-pound rescue package for the struggling business (Danny Lawson/PA)

British Steel plans to axe hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe and will “optimise” several hundred more, a union source has said.

The Chinese-owned manufacturing company was said to be cutting 300 jobs from the coke ovens, with another 600 to 900 being “optimised”. It was unclear what this optimisation would mean.

It comes as ministers are considering a multimillion-pound rescue package for the struggling business.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sky News reported that the business had a plan which could see around 800 workers made redundant.

The redundancies would focus mainly on the plant in Lincolnshire. British Steel employs around 4,000 people across the UK.

The Government is reportedly considering cash injections into both British Steel and Tata Steel UK.

British Steel declined to comment when asked about the potential cuts.

Last month the Financial Times reported that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was close to signing off on the support package, which could funnel around £300 million to British Steel, with an “equivalent” sum going to Tata.

But it is unclear what the latest threat of redundancies could mean for this negotiation.

Ministers had reportedly demanded that the companies had to protect jobs if they wanted the Government handout.

The funding is reportedly also set to be linked to decarbonisation efforts from the steel giants. It will help replace British Steel’s blast furnaces with electric alternatives, officials hope.

Once a giant of British manufacturing, the business has struggled over the past decade.

China’s Jingye Group became the manufacturer’s third owner in four years when it bought British Steel out of insolvency in 2020. But now Jingye thinks it needs taxpayer funding to keep the doors open.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, national officer at the GMB union, said: “This is devastating news for the people of Scunthorpe and all British steel workers across the UK.

“With grim predictability, the Government’s investment is a sticking plaster that does nothing to help the long-term structural issues affecting our steel industry.

“Now, steel workers, their families and communities will once again be asked to pay the price.

“GMB urges British steel and the UK Government to continue talks. Ministers need to decide if they want the UK to have a future in steel or whether they want it to wither and die like so much of our proud manufacturing heritage.”

Alun Davies, national officer at the steelworkers’ union Community, said: “We are extremely concerned about the reports that British Steel is looking to cut hundreds of jobs.

“This move would represent a betrayal of their loyal workforce and their commitments to invest in the business. We believe this would put staff at risk and is completely unworkable.

“British Steel is already putting staff at risk by making them work overtime every single week. Cutting hundreds of jobs in this situation will endanger workers by pushing them to work even longer hours in extreme temperatures.

“Steelworkers played their part to protect our steel industry and are being failed by both the Government and British Steel who are abdicating their responsibilities to the workforce and our country.

“British Steel should urgently clarify its position and know that we will use any means at our disposal to fight this dangerous plan.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Any reports of prospective job losses would be of concern. I can’t necessarily comment on speculation but the Government always stands ready to provide or signpost assistance for anyone who needs it.

“In terms of long-term support for UK steel, this is a Government that has taken a number of steps in this space.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Exploring the internet together can be a good way for parents to find out how their children use it (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented