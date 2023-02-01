Teenage MSPs would create ‘culture shock’ at Holyrood, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Teenage MSPs would create ‘culture shock’ at Holyrood, says minister

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 5:41 pm
The voting age was lowered ahead of the 2016 election (Jane Barlow/PA)
The voting age was lowered ahead of the 2016 election (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs aged 16 and 17 would create a “culture shock for us and them” at Holyrood, an SNP minister has said.

George Adam said allowing those in the age group to become candidates in Holyrood elections could nevertheless improve the “vibrancy” of the Parliament.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting on a series of proposed electoral reforms, including extending candidacy rights to groups of people who are currently not eligible.

Leading a debate at Holyrood, the Parliamentary Business Minister said the two main groups who could receive these new rights would be 16- and 17-year-olds as well as foreign nationals who have limited leave to remain.

George Adam
George Adam led a debate at Holyrood (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

He said the extension of voting rights to this age group ahead of the 2016 Holyrood election is “considered by most to have been a success”.

Mr Adam acknowledged there would be “passionate” arguments against extending this right, but said candidates in the age group could “possibly change the vibrancy of this place”.

He continued: “One thing we would have to take into account, should someone ever be elected as a 16- or 17-year-old, is that we’d actually have to have the mechanism in here to support the individual.

“Because it would be a culture shock for us, and a culture shock for them as well, should that become the case.”

Civil servants costs
Donald Cameron said the Conservatives had ‘serious anxieties’ about extending candidacy rights (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Extending the candidacy rights would be a “powerful expression of the confidence and respect that this Parliament has towards young people”, he said.

He said the Scottish Government intended to introduce legislation before the next Scottish Parliament election.

Other measures in the consultation include discussion of “tactile voting devices” for visually impaired people.

Speaking for the Conservatives, MSP Donald Cameron said there are several proposals in the consultation that his party would support.

These include excluding candidates who have shown abusive behaviour.

However, he said the Conservatives have “serious anxieties” about extending candidacy rights in the ways proposed.

Mr Cameron said: “On extending candidacy rights to 16- and 17-year-olds, the consultation document itself raises issues around the impact that long working hours (and) travelling to Edinburgh for parliamentary sittings, could have, as well as the potential impact on education.”

Candidates in elections often experience harassment, abuse and intimidation, he said, including the “considerable dangers” of online abuse.

He continued: “I would sincerely ask the Scottish Government to think very carefully about the specific proposals to extend candidacy to 16- and 17-year-olds and foreign nationals with limited rights to remain.

“As well as think carefully about extending voting rights to individuals detained on mental health grounds related to criminal justice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Exploring the internet together can be a good way for parents to find out how their children use it (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
A call is being made to overturn a decision not to fund £18m worth of redevelopment projects in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Call to overturn decision on failed £18m funding bid to rejuvenate Elgin
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented