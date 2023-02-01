Brexit allowed UK to ‘do things differently’ in supporting Ukraine, says Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brexit allowed UK to ‘do things differently’ in supporting Ukraine, says Johnson

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 6:41 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:29 pm
Boris Johnson suggested Brexit had allowed the UK to be more agile in providing Ukraine with weapons (Atlantic Council/screengrab)
Boris Johnson suggested Brexit had allowed the UK to be more agile in providing Ukraine with weapons (Atlantic Council/screengrab)

Brexit allowed the UK to “do things differently” when it came to providing weapons to Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces, former prime minister Boris Johnson has said.

Without Britain’s exit from the European Union, he argued that providing Ukrainian armed forces with anti-tank missiles would not have happened.

Mr Johnson made the comments following a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, US, on Wednesday.

He used the speech to press for the West to supply Kyiv with the weapons it needs for an offensive, including long-range missiles and fighter jets.

Taking questions after his speech, Mr Johnson was asked for his thoughts on Europe’s response to the conflict.

In comments coming a day after the three-year anniversary of Brexit, Mr Johnson — who sealed the UK’s withdrawal, along with a trade deal with Brussels, while prime minister — said Britain’s EU split allowed his government to send next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLaws) to Ukraine.

He said: “I seriously think that it was in part because of Brexit that we were able to take a decision and to have an approach that was very distinct from the old EU approach, which was by the way all governed by the fabled Normandy Format which was agreed in Normandy in 2014.

“For reasons that are now obscure to me, the British government decided they did not want to be involved in this. France and Germany led it, that was the EU framework.

“If we’d stuck with that, I don’t believe we would have delivered the NLaws and I think we would have taken a very different approach, to be perfectly frank.

“I think because of Brexit we’ve been able to do things differently and I hope in a way that has been useful to Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson said supplying Kyiv with weapons to break through Russian lines in the east and south of the country would mean it was “game over” for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Boris Johnson visit to Ukraine
Boris Johnson has argued for Ukraine to be permitted to join Nato after the conflict is finished (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Kyiv has a plan for how its troops could pierce through the “land bridge” occupied by the Kremlin’s forces, he said.

“This is the area, as it was, between Mariupol, between Donbas and the Crimea that Putin has taken, that long strip of land that basically prevents the Ukrainians from reaching the Azov Sea. That’s the area,” he said during the question and answer session.

“If they take that back — which they can and they have a plan — if they can take back Melitopol and Berdyansk and Mariupol, get back those areas, it is game over for Putin. That’s what needs to happen.”

Mr Johnson said there were “no conceivable grounds for delay” in giving Ukrainians the military support they need to end the conflict.

The UK and the US have so far been reluctant to offer sophisticated war planes, such as Typhoons and F-35s used by the RAF or the F-16 fighters deployed by the US Air Force.

But during his speech, the former No 10 incumbent said the West needed to expand on the aid already provided and “give the Ukrainians the tools to finish the job”.

“Give them the deep-fire artillery systems, give them the tanks, give them the planes, because they have a plan, they know what they need to do and, my God, they have shown they have the skill and the bravery to do it,”  he added.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said providing fighter planes was “not an immediate solution” for Ukraine in the struggle against Russia because of the time involved with training Kyiv pilots.

“I think it is a bit premature to start talking about jets and everything else,” the Cabinet minister told ITV’s Peston programme.

Former Conservative Party leader Mr Johnson, who developed a close rapport with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his time in office, repeated an argument he has previously made, that Ukraine should be permitted to join Nato and the EU.

He admitted to having changed his mind on the matter since being in Downing Street, when he previously said there was “no way” Nato membership for Ukraine would happen “any time soon”.

“I’ve now come to the conclusion that Putin has demolished any objections to Ukrainian membership,” he told the Washington audience.

“I believe that, once this war is done, once the Ukrainians have won, then yes they should begin the process of induction both to Nato and to the EU.”

