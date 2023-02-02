Social housing regulator finds thousands of homes have serious mould and damp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Social housing regulator finds thousands of homes have serious mould and damp

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 12:05 am
Thousands of social homes in England have serious damp and mould problems, a regulator has said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Thousands of social homes in England have serious damp and mould problems, a regulator has said (Victoria Jones/PA)

Landlords have been urged by a watchdog to “act now” to address issues in social housing after the regulator found tens of thousands of properties have “notable” damp and mould.

The Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) initial findings in its investigation into conditions in the sector come after the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who was exposed to mould in a housing association flat.

The toddler died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

His parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, repeatedly complained about the mould.

Following a coroner’s report last year, the RSH asked providers of social housing to submit evidence about the extent of damp and mould in tenants’ homes and their approach to tackling it.

The regulator, which published its findings on Thursday, estimated that less than 0.2% of social homes in England have the most serious damp and mould problems – which equates to around 8,000 homes.

These would fail the Decent Homes Standard, the regulator said.

It added that more such cases were reported among local authorities than private providers.

The regulator said: “These are not acceptable conditions for tenants to be living in, even if the proportions are relatively small.

“Local authorities reported proportionately more cases than private registered providers.”

The RSH said providers had recorded and submitted information about the number of damp and mould cases they had in a variety of ways, meaning it was difficult to accurately assess the extent of such problems in the sector overall.

The estimates are based on the four million homes that are owned and managed by large registered providers – those with more than 1,000 homes.

Awaab Ishak died after being exposed to mould in a housing association flat (Family handout/PA)
Awaab Ishak died after being exposed to mould in a housing association flat (Family handout/PA)

It said that between 1-2% of social homes (40,000 to 80,000) are estimated to have serious damp and mould problems, and a further 3-4% (120,000 to 160,000) to have notable damp and mould.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of RSH, said: “Tenants deserve quality services and homes that are safe and of a decent standard.

“Where there are issues, landlords need to act now to put things right, before we start our active consumer regulation including inspections of providers.

“We expect all providers to continue to look at how they can improve the way they identify and address damp and mould.”

The regulator said that while its findings showed that the vast majority of people living in social housing have homes that are “largely free from damp and mould”, those that do have such issues are at risk from a serious impact on their health and wellbeing.

It added: “It is essential that providers identify and address these issues promptly and effectively.”

The RSH said changes to legislation will enable more “active regulation of the quality of homes and services” and vowed to look in more detail at how individual landlords are performing.

In a warning to providers, the regulator said: “We expect providers to be asking themselves how they can improve – regulation should not be the only driver for change.”

Providers which reported a high prevalence of serious damp and mould or supplied poor quality information will be asked by the regulator to give “further, specific assurance that they are identifying and addressing damp and mould cases”.

In cases where providers are identified as not meeting standards, the RSH said regulatory action will be taken, including publishing regulatory notices or regulatory judgments “where appropriate”.

Last year, the RSH found “widespread failings” at the housing association that owned the flat Awaab had lived in.

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) made “incorrect assumptions” about the cause of damp and mould in the toddler’s flat and did not treat his family with fairness and respect, the regulator said.

At the time RBH said it was working closely with the regulator to address the concerns, acknowledging there is a “long road ahead” to regain trust and confidence.

Local Government Association (LGA) housing spokesperson Darren Rodwell said councils are “determined to improve housing conditions for all social and private tenants”.

He said: “The LGA continues to work with professional bodies, as well as the Government, to discuss possible solutions on improving housing standards – including those relating to damp and mould in tenanted properties.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented