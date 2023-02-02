Teachers could be forced to tell heads they plan to strike under reported change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers could be forced to tell heads they plan to strike under reported change

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:09 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 10:51 am
The law could reportedly be changed to force teachers to inform head teachers if they plan to strike (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
The law could reportedly be changed to force teachers to inform head teachers if they plan to strike (Luke O'Reilly/PA)

The law could reportedly be changed to force teachers to inform head teachers if they plan to strike.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan admitted that she was surprised to learn that teachers are not legally bound to let their bosses know whether they planned to turn up to class during industrial action.

She said it was “unreasonable” for teachers to fail to announce their intentions to walk out.

The Daily Mail, quoting a Government source, said ministers could choose to “act” and change the law in a bid to give schools time to put contingency plans in place on strike days.

The source is said to have referenced the policy in France, saying striking teachers are required by law to give schools 48 hours’ notice if they intend to picket.

“It is ridiculous that unions are able to add to the disruption caused by refusing to provide the basic information needed to make contingency plans,” the source told the newspaper.

“If this is something that is going to become a regular tactic then we will have to act on it.”

Thousands of teachers joined what was the biggest strike in a decade on Wednesday, with up to half a million workers walking out in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Department for Education (DfE) data showed that the majority of schools in England were forced to shut their doors as a result.

Cabinet Meeting
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it was ‘unreasonable’ if teachers joined strike action without telling their school (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On the morning of the strike action, Ms Keegan told Times Radio it was “a surprise to some of us” that the law allows teachers to strike without notifying their employers.

She told LBC she had written to schools asking staff to give their heads notice if they planned to withhold their labour.

“I wrote to them all saying, look, we really do need to minimise the disruption to children’s education,” she said.

“I wrote to them and said, ‘If you are going to strike, please inform your head’, because it’s important that… (they try) to minimise the disruption as much as possible.

“They need to help them (headteachers) in that by being fair and letting them know if they’re going to be striking or not.”

Members of the National Education Union (NEU), on the picket line outside Myton School in Warwick, as tens of thousands of teachers across the UK on Wednesday
Members of the National Education Union on the picket line outside Myton School in Warwick on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

Asked what she would say to those educators who had not alerted their headteacher, the Cabinet minister said: “Well, it seems unreasonable to me.”

The UK Government is pressing ahead with what trade unions have dubbed an anti-strike law in a bid to ensure a bare-bones service level continues when public sector workers are joining industrial action.

The Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill will apply across six sectors, including health and transport, should it be passed by Parliament.

Teachers are not currently included but Ms Keegan said that would remain “under review”.

Downing Street said the law would not apply to education in the “first instance” but suggested that the scope of the Bill could be widened.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has regularly said that No 10 was retaining the ability to apply the legislation to schools.

The DfE was approached for comment.

