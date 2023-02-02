Sunak’s 100 days as PM ‘dogged by swamp of sleaze scandals’, say rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak’s 100 days as PM ‘dogged by swamp of sleaze scandals’, say rivals

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 2:48 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:31 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marks 100 days in No 10 on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marks 100 days in No 10 on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s political rivals said the first 100 days of his reign as prime minister have been “dogged by a festering swamp of Tory sleaze scandals”.

The Prime Minister will mark his centenary of days in Downing Street on Thursday facing questions over his judgment as an investigation into one of his Cabinet ministers continues.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is subject to a probe, with Mr Sunak tasking lawyer Adam Tolley KC with looking into bullying allegations against the Deputy Prime Minister.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister sacked Nadhim Zahawi after ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus ruled the former Conservative Party chairman had broken the ministerial code several times by failing to declare that his tax affairs were being investigated by HMRC.

Earlier in Mr Sunak’s tenure, Sir Gavin Williamson was forced to quit as a Cabinet Office minister over a series of abusive messages to the chief whip.

Mhairi Black, the SNP deputy leader at Westminster, said the Tories were “lurching from one crisis to another”.

“Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days as Prime Minister have been dogged by a festering swamp of Tory sleaze scandals and staggering failure on the economy,” she said.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days in office have been a crushing disappointment, with a worsening cost-of-living emergency and NHS crisis.

“The cost of Conservative chaos is hitting families who are seeing their incomes squeezed while local health services are stretched to breaking point.

War crimes meeting
Bullying allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab are being investigated (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The Conservative Party is still mired in sleaze and chaos, with no proper plan to fix the challenges facing the country. They either just don’t care or don’t get it.”

Mr Sunak is under pressure to explain what he knew about the bullying claims made about Mr Raab.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, a close ally of the Prime Minister, told Sky News’ The Take With Sophy Ridge programme that Mr Sunak “wasn’t aware of formal allegations” levelled at the Justice Secretary before his appointment in the autumn.

The first 100 days of the Prime Minister’s tenure have seen the continuation of industrial action, with thousands of teachers walking out of classrooms in a pay dispute on Wednesday while rail workers and train drivers will picket again on Friday.

The UK economy has also failed to get out of the doldrums, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting the UK will be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, with the economy set to contract by 0.3%.

One of Mr Sunak’s five priorities for 2023 is to halve inflation, a move ministers argue would ease the cost-of-living crisis and potentially make public worker pay settlements easier to come by.

Downing Street
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden defended the PM’s handling of the Raab affair (James Manning/PA)

Mr Dowden, asked whether the Prime Minister had been “side-tracked” by probes facing members of his Cabinet, told Sophy Ridge: “I don’t think the Prime Minister has been distracted.

“He’s set out a clear plan to halve inflation (and) reduce the deficit.”

In a statement released this week to mark both the third anniversary of Brexit and Mr Sunak’s 100 days in office, the Prime Minister said “momentum hasn’t slowed” under his leadership.

“We’re cutting red tape for businesses, levelling up through our freeports, and designing our own, fairer farming system to protect the British countryside,” he said.

“This is just the beginning of our plans to deliver on our five priorities, including growing the economy so we can create better paid jobs, and I’m determined to ensure the benefits of Brexit continue to empower communities and businesses right across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Green Party has used the 100-day marker to urge the Prime Minister to publish his tax return.

He has previously pledged to do so, with renewed calls coming after it emerged Mr Zahawi settled a bill of almost £5 million with HMRC, which included a penalty.

Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski said: “It is vital this Government begins to rebuild the trust of the public and gets on with the important work it is currently neglecting.

“A small, but important, first step would be for Rishi Sunak, and all of his Cabinet, to publish their tax returns, in the interests of transparency and to be full and frank with the people they are supposed to be serving.”

