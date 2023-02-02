Civil servants ‘bullied’ by Raab suffered mental health crises – union chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civil servants ‘bullied’ by Raab suffered mental health crises – union chief

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 9:09 am
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)

Civil servants who were allegedly bullied by Dominic Raab have “suffered mental health crises”, the leader of a union which represents senior Whitehall officials has said.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman also denied claims by allies of the Deputy Prime Minister that the complaints against him are a politically-motivated attempt to force him out.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tasked lawyer Adam Tolley KC with investigating bullying claims against Mr Raab, with dozens of civil servants believed to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Mr Penman told Sky News: “I’ve spoken to people who are civil servants working and have worked for Dominic Raab, who have suffered mental health crises, have lost their careers essentially because they’ve had to move and change jobs.”

The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to explain what he knew about the allegations before appointing Mr Raab as his deputy and Justice Secretary.

Downing Street has only ruled out Mr Sunak being aware of “formal complaints”, as reports suggested he had been warned about his ally’s alleged behaviour.

Mr Penman told the Prime Minister to “come clean”, adding that he is being “asked about whether he was aware of any informal concerns about Dominic Raab and, once again, he is refusing to answer that point.”

Allies of Mr Raab have suggested that civil servants are trying to push him out, with one former colleague telling the Daily Mail that “there is a clear attempt by a group of politically motivated mandarins to get him”.

“That’s extraordinary and it couldn’t be further from the truth,” Mr Penman said.

“Are we really seeing two dozen civil servants in three different Government departments over a period of four years have got together in some massive conspiracy? That just doesn’t sound credible.”

The union leader also said he was “astonished” by senior Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s warning to people against being “too snowflakey” about bullying allegations.

“This sort of behaviour destroys lives. I mean it’s not just about careers, people’s lives and their mental health are at risk when they are subject to systematic bullying, and to belittle it in that way is absolutely outrageous from a former leader of the House and cabinet minister,” Mr Penman said.

He repeated his call for Mr Raab to be suspended pending the probe.

Opposition parties have called the Prime Minister “weak” for resisting such a move.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “It goes to the weakness of the Prime Minister that he’s not prepared to take action when faced with the facts.

“And one of the things we’d like to see is the independent adviser on ethical standards look into what the Prime Minister knew and when with respect to these allegations of bullying against Dominic Raab”.

Three permanent secretaries who led officials working under Mr Raab at the Foreign Office, Ministry of Justice and Brexit department are thought to have spoken to the inquiry into Mr Raab, who has always denied bullying.

