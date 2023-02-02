Culture sector urged to help shape international strategy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minister has urged organisations in the culture sector to take part in a survey to help shape a new international strategy.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has asked companies and individuals who wish to work internationally to provide their views in the three-month consultation.

The Scottish Government notes that the sector has faced “major disruptive events” such as Brexit and coronavirus since it last published a culture strategy in 2020.

Mr Robertson said: “Working in partnership with the sector, the Scottish Government is developing an international culture strategy that supports the international aspirations and potential of Scotland’s culture sector, building on its strong existing international footprint.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson urged interested parties to take part in the survey (PA)

“The strategy will be set in the context of the challenges facing the sector following the impact of Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis and ensure it helps address these challenges.

“That is why this survey is so important as once we begin to see themes emerging, we can engage further with the sector to explore these themes in more detail.

“Scotland’s cultural activity has a strong international reputation, which is important to our wider international presence.

“I hope as many people and organisations as possible engage with this survey to allow us to create a strategy that best supports the sector’s international activity and ambitions.”

Organisations in the culture sector have recently issued financial warnings due to cuts in the Scottish Government’s draft Budget, with Mr Robertson telling MSPs he hears their concerns “loud and clear”.