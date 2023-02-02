Government urges British Steel to continue talks amid fears for hundreds of jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government urges British Steel to continue talks amid fears for hundreds of jobs

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 12:03 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 12:31 pm
Hundreds of jobs could be lost at the British Steel steelworks in Scunthorpe (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hundreds of jobs could be lost at the British Steel steelworks in Scunthorpe (Danny Lawson/PA)

British Steel has been urged to continue talks with the Government and reconsider its “peculiar” plans to axe 800 hundred jobs.

Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement given a “generous package of support” is under discussion with the Chinese-owned manufacturing company.

She encouraged British Steel to resume discussions to “help us secure its future in the UK” and offer protections and guarantees over jobs.

The company, owned by the Chinese Jingye Group, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, and will “optimise” several hundred more, a union source has said.

Nusrat Ghani ‘Muslimness’ allegation
Nusrat Ghani has called for further talks on the future of workers at the Scunthorpe plant (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

British Steel employs about 4,000 people across the UK. The redundancies would focus mainly on the plant in Scunthorpe.

Conservative MP Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe) said British Steel should “immediately reconsider” the potential redundancies and questioned if the company could safely run its blast furnaces in the Lincolnshire town with hundreds of fewer staff.

Ms Ghani said of the company’s decision: “It is peculiar for this conversation to take place while we’re in the middle of good negotiations and as negotiations involve substantial taxpayers’ money.

“These are sensitive negotiations, (but) I don’t think it is inappropriate for me to say of course Government would want some assurances and guarantees that are linked to jobs too.”

Her remarks came after Ms Mumby-Croft tabled an urgent question in the Commons on the announcement.

Ms Ghani, in her initial answer, said: “While we all recognise (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has created challenging global trading conditions for steel, it’s very disappointing that British Steel has chosen to take this step for its employees while negotiations with Government are ongoing.

“The Business Secretary (Grant Shapps) and I have always been clear that the success of the UK steel industry is a priority and we’ll work intensively with British Steel on support to help safeguard and unlock shareholder investment, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Ms Ghani added: “I would encourage the company to continue discussions with us to reach a solution. I can indeed confirm the Government has put forward a generous package of support which, we believe, combined with shareholder action, would put British Steel on a sustainable and decarbonised footing.

“My officials are helping British Steel to understand that package in more depth and I’m hopeful that together we will find a solution which protects jobs whilst setting British Steel up for success.”

She went on: “I would urge British Steel to continue discussions to help us secure its future in the UK.”

Ms Mumby-Croft said she was angered by the company’s approach.

She said: “In the midst of these negotiations with Government involving hundreds of millions of pounds of further support, on top of what (Ms Ghani) has listed, Jingye sat down yesterday with the unions and talked about laying off 800 British steelworkers.

“I don’t want to break down my communications with British Steel because I will fight for these jobs and continue to talk to them. Accordingly I will temper my language today.

“But I will be clear: I cannot and will not defend this decision which is unacceptable in every possible way for my constituents.

“This is not a way to behave, it sends entirely the wrong message and breaches the spirit of negotiations, which I believe are the result of a level of Government focus on steel and its wider issues, including energy and carbon costs, that are genuinely encouraging for the industry.

“Hundreds of families in Scunthorpe are now worried sick wondering if and when they will lose their jobs.”

Once a giant of British manufacturing, the business has struggled over the past decade.

Jingye Group became the manufacturer’s third owner in four years when it bought British Steel out of insolvency in 2020. But now Jingye has said it needs taxpayer funding to keep the doors open.

Conservative former minister Andrew Percy said he was “angry” at the way workers had been treated by Jingye.

The MP for Brigg and Goole said: “This is no way to conduct a negotiation with Government, it is no way to engage with their workforce or with local Members of Parliament, at a time when the Government has put hundreds of millions of pounds on the table to help support the sector.

“So I can only join with my honourable friend in demanding that Jingye and British Steel show a little bit more respect to our constituents and negotiate in good faith.”

SNP MP Dave Doogan (Angus) asked the minister “why doesn’t she nationalise” the steel industry given how much public money it receives.

Ms Ghani said nationalisation would not solve global problems for the steel industry, and would not make UK steel “more competitive”.

