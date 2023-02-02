Ministers are ‘not digging heels in’ on teacher pay dispute – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers are ‘not digging heels in’ on teacher pay dispute – Sturgeon

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:54 pm
Teachers have been striking across Scotland for months (Jane Barlow/PA)
Teachers have been striking across Scotland for months (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is not “digging its heels in” on the months-long dispute over teachers’ pay, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Her comments came as opposition MSPs said pupils have collectively lost more than two million days of education due to the strikes.

Rolling strike action by the EIS and other unions closed schools around Scotland during January, with further walkouts planned for February and March.

The unions are fighting for a 10% pay rise for teachers – something the Scottish Government insists is unaffordable.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there have been no new pay offers (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “After the disruption of the pandemic, we have calculated that Scotland’s school pupils have now lost over two million days of education due to strike action. That will double if an agreement is not reached.

“Today it’s Dundee and Argyll & Bute. Tomorrow it’s South Lanarkshire and the Western Isles.

“Teachers care deeply about their pupils and closing the gates is the last thing they want to do, but the last pay offer was made to them back in November and there has been nothing new since.

“Waiting for teachers to buckle or inflation to fall is not a strategy.

“So can I ask the First Minister, what will she do personally to get those school gates open?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said any solution has to be ‘fair and affordable’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said no-one wants to see disruption to children’s education.

She added: “I very much hope we will reach a resolution and a pay agreement soon that will avoid further disruption.

“But it’s important that continues to be discussed and negotiated in mechanisms that are in place.

“The Government is not simply digging its heels in. Any resolution has to be fair and it has to be affordable.”

SNP backbencher Christine Grahame also asked the First Minister about plans to retain teacher numbers.

There has been speculation that the Scottish Government will move to block any cuts local authorities could make to teaching posts in a bid to save money.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m very firmly of the view that a reduction in teacher numbers would not be in keeping with our commitment to raise attainment and close the attainment gap in our schools.”

The Education Secretary will set out the next steps on this in the coming days, she added.

