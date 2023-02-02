Brexit hit to UK economy coming through faster than expected – Bank of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brexit hit to UK economy coming through faster than expected – Bank of England

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 2:43 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 3:21 pm
The Bank of England (John Walton/PA)
The Bank of England (John Walton/PA)

The hit to the UK economy from Brexit is coming through faster than had previously been expected, the Bank of England deputy governor has said.

Ben Broadbent said it was still not clear whether the effects of EU withdrawal were a reason why the UK is forecast to do worse than other major economies this year.

His comments follow a warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Britain alone of the leading economies is expected to contract this year.

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent at Thursday's news conference
Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent at Thursday's news conference (Toby Melville/PA)

Labour said it underlined the needed for the UK to build a new trading relationship with its closest neighbour and trading partner.

Speaking at a press conference following the Bank’s latest interest rate hike, Mr Broadbent, the deputy governor for monetary policy, said they had not changed their overall assessment of the economic impact of Brexit.

He acknowledged, however, that they had not expected to see the effect on growth figures to come through quite so quickly.

“Brexit … has been something that has pulled on our potential output in our country and that’s been our assessment for many years,” he said.

“We’ve not changed our estimate of the long-running effects, but we’ve brought some of them forward and we think they’re probably coming in faster than we first expected.”

He added: “Yes it (Brexit) is having some effect on growth, although ultimately no bigger effect than we assessed some years ago.

“Based on the numbers for trade and some degree for the numbers on investment, we think these effects are coming through faster than initially envisaged.”

Overall, the Bank said that while it believed the UK was still heading for a recession, the downturn may be shorter and shallower than previously expected.

The Governor, Andrew Bailey, said Brexit was one of a series of “significant economic shocks” to have had an impact along with the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing rise in energy costs.

“These shocks have held back both productivity and labour supply,” he said.

For Labour, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the latest figures showed the UK needed to build bridges with Brussels.

“We do need to improve our trading relationship and the deal that we have with the European Union because the numbers today on exports, on investment … we need to turn that around,” she told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One.

“We want a stronger, more productive relationship with our nearest neighbours and trading partners.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran said the country is paying the price for the Government’s “botched” trade deal with the EU.

“When the British people are facing a cost-of-living crisis, the Government should be making it easier for small businesses, fishers, and farmers to sell their goods abroad,” she said.

“Instead, they’re tangled in red tape – sold down the river by the Conservative Government.”

