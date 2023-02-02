Penny Mordaunt dismisses claim Sadiq Khan is a ‘dictator’ over Ulez expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Penny Mordaunt dismisses claim Sadiq Khan is a ‘dictator’ over Ulez expansion

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 3:06 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 3:48 pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with an air quality monitoring station sign (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with an air quality monitoring station sign (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Penny Mordaunt has dismissed suggestions from the Tory back benches that Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is a “dictator”.

The Commons Leader disagreed with Tory MP Bob Blackman, who hit out at Mr Khan’s plans to extend the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Ms Mordaunt insisted the Mayor could be voted out of office due to the “immense difficulties” attributed to the Ulez expansion.

Mr Khan announced in November last year that the Ulez will be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, 2023 to boost air quality.

Responding to Mr Blackman, the Commons Leader said: “With regard to the title that the honourable gentleman has given the Mayor of London, which is causing some disquiet across the chamber, I would say I disagree with the honourable gentleman.

“The Mayor of London is not a dictator.

“The Mayor of London can be voted out of office, and I would encourage people to do that, because I think some of the policies that he has put in place… are really causing immense difficulties, not just to residents, but also to businesses in London and outside.”

She added: “We have to enable people to make these transitions, and for those people that, particularly at this point when they really have little liquidity in their businesses and in their households, I think a more sensible and considered approach might be appropriate.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with an air quality monitoring station sign (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said: “I would just remind members about Mr Speaker’s (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) strictures on temperate language, Mr Blackman.”

Calls could be heard from the Labour benches for Mr Blackman to apologise, with some Labour MPs accusing him of laughing.

Harrow East Mr Blackman had earlier told the Commons: “Today is the deadline for outer London local authorities to sign up to dictator Khan’s unreasonable demands to put erect cameras and other signage in their boroughs for the ultra-low emission zone.”

He said the decision is going to affect “more or less the whole of the south east of England”, and asked for a debate in the Commons “so that we can take our view, and send a very strong message to dictator Khan that he shouldn’t be implementing this policy”.

Elsewhere in the debate, the Labour frontbench protested as Tory MP Elliot Colburn claimed that Mr Khan “may have lied to the London Assembly”.

The claim follows accusations from City Hall Tories that Mr Khan “manipulated” the final results of a consultation into the Ulez expansion by excluding some so-called “campaign responses”, which lowered the level of opposition in the final count from 62% to 59%.

The Conservatives also claimed Mr Khan and his deputy made “untrue and dishonest” comments in telling the London Assembly they had not been briefed in advance on the interim results of the consultation.

Following an event at City Hall, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis suggested there should be a “softening” on the Ulez requirement to help people with rising living costs.

After he joined the Mayor to answer questions from an audience of Londoners about cost-of-living crisis, Mr Lewis told LBC: “We are here talking about the cost of living, and clearly it is always going to be difficult to introduce a new charge amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

“So it is my hope that there is some softening, and I use that word deliberately and politically, some softening of the Ulez requirement to help those people struggling with the cost of living.”

Responding to the Commons debate, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “When there are around 4,000 Londoners dying prematurely each year due to toxic air, the Mayor is extremely disappointed that some of the capital’s MPs do not support the ULEZ.

“This targeted measure will only impact less than one-in-five vehicles in outer London, but it will keep children out of hospital and save lives.

“The Mayor made the decision to expand the ULEZ after considering TfL’s full final report on the consultation responses, and he made a number of modifications to the scheme following feedback. This included addressing cost of living concerns with a £110m scrappage scheme for low-income Londoners and extending the exemptions for disabled Londoners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with an air quality monitoring station sign (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented