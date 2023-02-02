Water charges to increase 5% from April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Water charges to increase 5% from April

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 4:56 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 5:16 pm
Scottish Water has announced a 5% increase in charges for 2023-24 (John Stillwell/PA)
Scottish Water bosses have announced a 5% hike in charges as they said “significant future investment” is needed to protect services.

The rise, which comes into effect from April, will see the amount households pay for water and waste services rise by an average of 37p per week.

The utility firm stressed about half of the 2.6 million households it supplies receive a discount on the charges – which are collected alongside council tax payments – or are exempt entirely.

Chief executive Douglas Millican said: “Our responsibility as a publicly funded body is focused on providing excellent service and water quality and reducing our impact on the environment on which we depend.”

He said the charges for 2023-24 had been “set at a level which recognise the need for significant future investment to protect services, and the current economic challenges faced by many”.

He continued: “Charge levels in the future are likely to rise to meet our strategic objectives, meet the needs of our customers and to transform services so they become as environmentally and financially-sustainable as possible.”

The rise comes in the midst of the current cost-of-living crisis, and Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said many people are already struggling financially.

She said: “It beggars belief that the SNP are letting Scottish Water hike bills at a time when so many people are struggling to make ends meet.

“Scots are facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, but Scottish Water are sitting on half-a-million pounds in cash reserves.

“If the SNP really want to help people through this cost-of-living crisis, they need to stop this painful bill hike going ahead and freeze water rates.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Water is responsible for setting water charge levels in Scotland and we welcome their decision to set next year’s charges well below inflation – at 5%. This is an average rise of 37p per week.

“In 2023-24, the average charge in Scotland is expected to be £411, compared to £448 in England and Wales. On average, our water charges remain lower than in other parts of the UK.

“The 35% discount on charges for vulnerable customers who have the most difficulty paying has also been retained, which will protect thousands of eligible households.

“As a result, many households in receipt of the full water charges reduction scheme discount will continue to pay less than they did in 2020-21.

“Keeping our water services in public ownership means that every pound raised is reinvested in our water industry.”

