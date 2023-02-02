Plaid Cymru: Raise income tax to give NHS workers pay rise and end strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Plaid Cymru: Raise income tax to give NHS workers pay rise and end strikes

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 5:03 pm
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has proposed increasing the basic rate of income tax to raise funds for public sector workers (PA)
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has proposed increasing the basic rate of income tax to raise funds for public sector workers (PA)

Wales’ nationalist party has proposed raising taxes to give NHS workers a pay rise and end the strikes taking place across the country.

Plaid Cymru said it will call on the Welsh Government next week to amend their draft budget to raise the basic rate of income tax that people in Wales pay by 1p, the higher rate of tax by 2p, and the additional rate of tax by 3p.

Leader of the party Adam Price said the move would generate an extra £317 million which could provide health and care workers with fairer pay.

Mr Price said the money could be used to provide an 8% wage hike for NHS workers, a £12 an hour minimum wage for care workers and a package of financial support for those in greatest need.

The Welsh Government said raising income tax in the way set out by Plaid would hit those already struggling.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, called the plans “typical voodoo economics from Plaid”.

It comes amid continued industrial action by public sector workers in Wales and across the UK because of disputes with the Government over pay and conditions, while NHS waiting times stand at an all-time high.

February 6 is set to see the biggest ever walkout of NHS staff in its history, with multiple unions representing nurses and ambulance staff planning to strike on the same day.

Mr Price said: “Our NHS is in crisis, workers are on strike, and the Labour Welsh Government is refusing to act.

“Thirteen years of Tory cuts and 25 years of Labour mismanagement has left our health and care workers demoralised, exhausted and struggling to make ends meet.

“Plaid Cymru’s proposals offer a way forward.

“Fair pay for nurses will mean fair play for patients and would signal a real investment in our NHS, putting it on a sustainable footing for the future.

“Labour cannot in good faith say they are doing everything they can to support health and care workers when they have so far refused to use the tax powers at their disposal.”

Mr Price added: “If Labour truly are the party of the workers as they claim to be, they will support our amendment to the budget, and if they truly believe in a fair taxation system, they will join us in demanding the powers to set our own tax bands just like Scotland, rather than be ruled by Westminster.”

Wales has limited devolved tax-varying powers which mean that since April 2019 it has been able to set Welsh income tax, which is paid directly to the Welsh Government. It is not a separate tax but determines the overall rate of income tax paid by people in Wales.

The Welsh Government has previously made a commitment not to use its powers to increase tax “as long as the economic impact of Covid-19 lasts”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Now is not the right time to raise the basic rate of income tax as it would hurt many who are already struggling with rising inflation and higher energy bills.

“Increasing the higher and additional rates of income tax in the way Plaid Cymru are proposing would only raise £75m – the bulk of the revenue raised under these proposals would come from basic rate tax payers in Wales.

“Our draft budget protects public services and the most vulnerable in the face of a perfect storm of financial pressures.”

Welsh Tory leader Mr Davies said: “If they really lacked faith in Labour ministers in the Senedd, they would stop propping them up.

“Instead, they’re trying to have all the good things of government without taking responsibility. The result is typical voodoo economics from Plaid, trying to spend the same pound twice.

“Under the UK Conservative Government, Wales gets £1.20 for every £1 spent in England. The money is there but Labour and Plaid mismanagement is short-changing Wales and our NHS.”

The draft budget will be debated in the Senedd on Tuesday February 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Opportunity North East feature Picture shows; One Tech Hub is home to a vibrant digital tech community of startups and scaling businesses, and ecosystem partners in the heart of Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Opportunity North East Date; 07/10/2022
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Paxton finds love of rugby again at Aberdeen Grammar
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced
GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area

Editor's Picks

Most Commented