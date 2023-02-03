National Care Service Bill sets dangerous precedent and must be paused – MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

National Care Service Bill sets dangerous precedent and must be paused – MSPs

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 10:47 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 1:47 pm
The National Care Service would bring adult social care – and potentially other areas – under one national body (PA)
The National Care Service would bring adult social care – and potentially other areas – under one national body (PA)

The Scottish Government’s flagship social care reform should not go forward in its current form, a Holyrood committee has said.

The National Care Service (NCS) would bring adult social care – and potentially other areas such as children’s and drug and alcohol services – under one national body set up in a similar way to the NHS.

Concerns have been raised by opposition parties, trade unions and other groups about what they say is a lack of clarity on the face of the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill, which instead will rely on a “co-design” process to create the NCS after the legislation has passed.

The Scottish Government has said the process will see engagement with stakeholders used to devise the detailed functions of the service, with plans laid before Parliament as secondary legislation as opposed to being provisions in a Bill – meaning MSPs can only accept or reject what ministers are proposing, rather than being able to make amendments.

On Friday, a report from the Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee (DPLR) – backed by all opposition members of the panel – said the Bill would not allow for adequate parliamentary scrutiny, and would set a “dangerous precedent”.

It said: “The committee does not believe the Bill should progress in its current form.

“This follows our consideration of the evidence received and of the Bill and Bill documents as introduced.

“The committee is concerned there is insufficient detail on the face of the Bill and within the Bill documents to allow for meaningful parliamentary scrutiny.

“Given the far-reaching nature of the proposed reforms, the committee is mindful there is a real risk of letting down those the Bill is intended to help by allowing Scottish Government ministers to use delegated powers instead of primary legislation to introduce core and as yet unknown provisions.

“The committee believes the current approach significantly reduces the threshold for parliamentary approval and prevents MSPs from bringing forward detailed amendments.

“The committee believes this is unacceptable and risks setting a dangerous precedent, undermining the role of the Parliament.”

The report went on to say the committee was unable to report on the delegated powers in the Bill, adding that the Scottish Government should “revisit its approach to this legislation”.

It added that the committee “strongly refutes the suggestion that full parliamentary scrutiny presents a barrier to collaborative working”.

SNP MSPs on the committee dissented against the report, with Bill Kidd and Jenni Minto saying in a minority statement attached to the report: “We note that the concept of co-design is a new approach and the reasons that the Scottish Government has set out to justify its use in this instance.

“We are content with the general approach taken in respect of this Bill and are therefore content with the delegation of the powers in principle.”

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Government have insisted the NCS will improve the care system (PA)

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome the scrutiny of each committee, as the Parliament has an important role in strengthening the legislation that we bring forward. We note that the conclusions reported by the DPLR committee were not a unanimous view of its members.

“We’ve heard repeatedly from people with direct experience that the system needs to change to address standards and consistency across Scotland.

“The NCS Bill will enable the changes we want to make and gives Scottish Ministers powers to work through the detail with people who access support and those who provide it, including unpaid carers.”

Scottish Conservative Jeremy Balfour – a member of the committee – said the report should be “the final nail in the coffin” for the NCS, saying: “I hope this is the moment when the penny finally drops for Nicola Sturgeon and she ditches this reckless and unaffordable crusade to centralise the delivery of social care.

“Ours is just the latest parliamentary committee to pinpoint flaws in the Bill, while seemingly every stakeholder – from care home owners and trade unions, to Cosla and charities – is opposed to it.”

Labour social care spokesman Paul O’Kane said the report was “damning”, and “lays bare the fatal flaws” in the Bill.

““The Government said that the fate of this Bill was for Parliament to judge. With this now the third committee to caution against the Bill, it is clear that Parliament has spoken – the Bill must be paused.

“Experts are clear, workers are clear and care users are clear – this Bill will do nothing to help protect and enhance care in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented