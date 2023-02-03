Unpaid care leave would be as normal as sick days under Bill, ministers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid care leave would be as normal as sick days under Bill, ministers told

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 1:02 pm
Unpaid carers taking leave from their jobs should be a normal part of working life, like taking a sick day or maternity leave after a baby, ministers have heard (Alamy/PA)

Unpaid carers taking leave from their jobs should be a normal part of working life, like taking a sick day or maternity leave after a baby, ministers have heard.

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said she hoped her Carer’s Leave Bill would create a “huge shift” in how society thinks about caring responsibilities, as it cleared the Commons.

The Bill, which would give people with caring responsibilities a right to unpaid leave from work, was given an unopposed third reading by MPs and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

North East Fife MP Ms Chamberlain told MPs: “I have also heard from employers that believe this new employment right will be the catalyst for starting conversation about caring, that even within carer-friendly organisations, getting people to talk about their responsibilities, or even to simply recognise themselves as carers can be a challenge.

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said she hoped her Carer’s Leave Bill would create a ‘huge shift’ in how society thinks about caring responsibilities (Aaron Chown/PA)

“This makes caring as ordinary a part of working life as taking a sick day with Covid or maternity leave after a baby, This will be a huge shift in how we understand carers.”

Ms Chamberlain cited statistics from the Family Resources Survey 2020-2021, to explain how widespread caring is to so many people.

She said: “There are approximately 4.2 million people across the UK who are providing unpaid care by looking after an elderly or disabled family member or another dependent and the majority of those individuals are women aged over 50.”

Under the Bill, unpaid carers who work will be able to take up to one week’s leave per year flexibly in small amounts.

The entitlement applies to all employees regardless of length of service and starting from day one of employment.

The Bill also aims to minimise the pressure on employees who have both work and caring commitments, and at the same time helps employers maximise the retention and wellbeing of their staff.

Conservative MP for Devizes Danny Kruger gave his backing to the Bill, and paid tribute to carers while referencing the rock band Queen.

“In the words of Queen, they make the rocking world go round,” he said.

He added: “The fact is we have over four million people who are unpaid carers for loved ones in this country, and most of them women over 50.

“While we can all do everything we can as legislators to ensure that support for them is better than it is, that the process particularly for applying for help is smoother, the reality is that they are, as the honourable lady says, they are working all the hours that there are.

“Ultimately they are dependent on themselves and their own friends and family and the networks that they have to support them, and I honour them for everything they do.”

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake confirmed the Government’s commitment to the Bill, saying: “Carers’ leave is important to improve the quality of life for carers, but will also benefit those who depend on the care provided by unpaid carers.

“The Government is supporting this Bill, in line with our manifesto commitments.”

