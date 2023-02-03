Sturgeon: Still much work being done to ease pressure on NHS in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: Still much work being done to ease pressure on NHS in Scotland

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 5:32 pm
Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed improvements in A&E department waiting times (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed improvements in NHS performance but claimed there is “still much work being done” to free up capacity.

The First Minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience committee (SGoRR) on Friday and was updated on the situation in the health service, which is struggling through what was feared to be one of the worst winters on record.

This week, new figures showed another improvement in A&E waiting times, with 70.1% of people seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours – compared to the Government target of 95%.

The Scottish Government also announced plans to relieve pressure on hospitals by buying up care home beds that could accommodate patients waiting for care packages, backed by £8 million of Government funding.

Of the 300 places that have been funded, 162 people have been discharged to temporary care facilities.

In a statement released after the meeting – that was also attended by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and other cabinet ministers, the chief medical officer, Cosla representatives and the Scottish Ambulance Service – the First Minister said: “The continued improvement in A&E performance is something to be welcomed, but there is still much work being done on safely freeing up hospital capacity and easing pressures elsewhere in the system.

“That is why we are continuing to pursue a range of measures to enable people to leave hospital as soon as possible when it is clinically safe for them to do so.

“We remain indebted to the health and social care staff in all parts of Scotland who have continued to do an outstanding job, despite the extra challenges that winter has presented.”

