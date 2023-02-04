Just 10 of Johnson’s 40 new hospitals have planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just 10 of Johnson’s 40 new hospitals have planning permission

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 11:52 pm
Boris Johnson during a hospital visit (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Boris Johnson during a hospital visit (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

A Tory pledge to build 40 new hospitals by the end of the decade is in jeopardy, it has been claimed, with just 10 having so far received full planning permission.

The commitment to build the new hospitals by 2030 was one of the key planks of Boris Johnson’s 2019 general election manifesto.

However, the Liberal Democrats said details obtained through parliamentary questions and Freedom of Information requests showed the programme was behind schedule and the target was almost certain to be missed.

The party said that only 10 hospitals had received permission to begin work, while some had not even received outline planning permission.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the failure meant communities would be left to struggle on with with crumbling facilities that were badly in need of updating.

“This is truly scandalous. The Conservative Government is on course to break their flagship NHS promise and refuse to admit it,” she said.

“Communities already suffering from dangerously long ambulance waiting times are also left with crumbling hospitals which are falling apart at the seams.

“Time and time again Conservative health ministers are hiding the truth from the country. Their big promises have been shown to not be worth the paper they are written on.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that it was working with the NHS trusts concerned to ensure an early start to building where possible.

It said the programme groups the different schemes into “cohorts” based on an assessment of their readiness and the extent to which they can benefit from the advantages of delivery through a national programme.

A spokesman said: “We are investing £3.7 billion for the first four years of the New Hospital Programme and remain committed to all schemes that have been announced as part of it.

“Requirements for planning permission are dependent on construction timelines over the decade and we continue to work closely with trusts on their plans.

“We are developing a national approach to constructing new hospitals so schemes can be built more rapidly and ensure value for money.”

