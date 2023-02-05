Labour demands details of Government plans to maintain teacher numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour demands details of Government plans to maintain teacher numbers

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 12:04 am
Reports have suggested that Glasgow City Council drew up speculative plans to cut 800 teacher posts (Danny Lawson/PA)
Reports have suggested that Glasgow City Council drew up speculative plans to cut 800 teacher posts (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scottish Labour has called for clarity on what the Government plans to do to maintain teacher numbers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will lay out plans which would effectively block councils from cutting teacher numbers in an attempt to save money.

The announcement came in response to reports that Glasgow City Council officials had drawn up speculative plans to cut 800 teacher posts.

No Government action to protect teacher numbers has been announced, but Ms Somerville and Deputy First Minister John Swinney met with local authority leaders this week to discuss the issue.

The talks were detailed in a Government press release, along with the assertion that “next steps will be set out to Parliament by the Education Secretary in the coming days”.

Michael Marra in Holyrood
Labour education spokesman Michael Marra accused the Government of being ‘missing in action’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Labour education spokesman Michael Marra said: “Scotland’s councils are staring down the barrel at savage cuts that could lead to hundreds of lost teaching jobs.

“Labour has been warning for weeks that this is where things were headed.

“The SNP’s last minute panic response was a press release promising action. A week on, councils are still in the dark with crucial budgets now in chaos.

“The situation could not be more urgent, but all the SNP Government has done is offer vague threats with none of the vital cash needed to rescue the situation.

“Council finances are in chaos but this SNP Government is missing in action.

“If these SNP cuts are allowed to go ahead, we risk failing thousands of Scottish students and leaving hundreds of hardworking teachers high and dry.

“Education was supposedly a priority for the SNP – now it is clearly no more than an afterthought. The level of incompetence from SNP ministers is breath-taking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented