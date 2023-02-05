Refugee integration strategy to be updated with £1.6m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Refugee integration strategy to be updated with £1.6m investment

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 12:04 am
The New Scots refugee integration strategy is to be updated (PA)
The New Scots refugee integration strategy is to be updated (PA)

The Scottish Government has announced a £1.6 million investment in refreshing the country’s refugee integration strategy.

The New Scots refugee integration strategy was announced in 2018, with a lifespan that was due to end last year.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the funding will allow the Scottish Government to take account of the changes of the past few years – including displacement caused by the withdrawal of western forces from Afghanistan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Robertson said: “Scotland has a long history of welcoming people of all nationalities and faiths, including those seeking refuge from war and persecution.

“While continuing to support all refugees and people seeking asylum, in recent years we have seen two large-scale resettlement efforts from Afghanistan and Ukraine – with over 20,000 displaced people from Ukraine alone arriving in Scotland since February 2022 – and we have had to move quickly to get people the support they need to settle into their new communities.

Angus Robertson
Angus Robertson said the Scottish Government is ‘committed’ to helping refugees integrate in Scottish communities (Lesley Martin/PA)

“The Scottish Government and our New Scots partners are committed to supporting the integration of refugees and people seeking asylum into our communities and providing the safety and security they need as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“Our compassionate approach to support refugees and people seeking asylum living in Scotland is clear and this vital funding will ensure work can continue to refresh the New Scots strategy to take account of the significant changes in recent years and ensure any key learning is reflected.”

The funding will allow for public engagement events to be held across the country to understand the needs of refugees currently in Scotland.

Further funding will also support the extension of refugee integration research by Glasgow University, the staging of a refugee festival, and £500,000 to support employability and teaching English to recently arrived refugees.

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazi said: “Successful, well-integrated communities need support, both for the individuals seeking safety in Scotland and the local areas receiving them.

“We’re particularly pleased to see funding in place to boost English language support and to help people back into employment.

“These are two areas that are crucial to integration, both for the individuals and families affected and the communities receiving them.”

