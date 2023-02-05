Sturgeon accused by Tories of ‘short-changing’ NHS by £17.6bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sturgeon accused by Tories of ‘short-changing’ NHS by £17.6bn

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 12:04 am
Scotland’s NHS has been underfunded by £17.6bn, according to Tory calculations. (Jeff Moore/PA)
Scotland’s NHS has been underfunded by £17.6bn, according to Tory calculations. (Jeff Moore/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “short-changing” Scotland’s NHS by £17.6 billion since 2008.

Analysis of health spending by the Scottish Conservatives has led the party to claim the First Minister oversaw the “staggering” underfunding.

The party investigated Treasury funding under the Barnett formula, which delivers cash to devolved governments based on public spending south of the border.

Pre-pandemic figures show that from 2008/09 to 2019/20, spending per head on health in Scotland, compared to England, decreased from being 15% higher to just 3% more.

Meanwhile, overall spending per head in Scotland remained between 17% and 20% higher than in England.

Sturgeon visit to visit BBC Studioworks
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of giving the underspend ‘her blessing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith called the shortfall in health “jaw-dropping”, and said Ms Sturgeon, who was health secretary before becoming First Minister, gave her blessing for the funds to be spent elsewhere.

The data shows a lower percentage of public spending is allocated to health in Scotland than south of the border, with the trend growing over the years.

In 2008/09, 21% of all public funding was spent on Scotland’s NHS, compared to 21.6% in England.

But in 2019/20, the gap between these had grown to 21.7% and 25.2% respectively. By 2021/22, it was 25.1% and 27.6% – accumulating to a £17.6 billion underspend, based on Tory calculations.

Ms Smith said: “These figures show that throughout their decade-and-a-half in power, the SNP have been short-changing Scotland’s NHS on a staggering scale.

Economic recovery in Scotland
Liz Smith hit out at the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Scotland’s NHS is currently on its knees under the hapless (current Health Secretary) Humza Yousaf, yet many of the problems stem from the chronic shortage of frontline medical staff.

“Had the SNP given our health service its dues over the last 15 years, it would have been properly resourced, and we might now have sufficient nurses, GPs and specialist doctors to meet the huge demand.

“Don’t forget that for the vast majority of this time Nicola Sturgeon has either been health secretary or First Minister, and so gave this under-investment in health her blessing.

“She has some nerve blaming the UK Government funding for the state of Scotland’s NHS when she has chosen to underfund it in this way. She owes it to over-stretched NHS staff and suffering patients to explain where the money has gone.”

The Scottish Government insists that the claim is “simply wrong”, however.

A spokesman said:“The Scottish Government is, and always has been fully committed to passing on all frontline Health and Social Care consequentials.

“Indeed for 2023-24 we are going well beyond this commitment, providing new investment of over £1 billion, ensuring that the health budget exceeds £19 billion to support recovery and vital reform. This is well in excess of the extra block grant funding arising from the UK Government’s Autumn Statement.

“Since 2006/07, resource funding for health and social care has more than doubled (up £9.4bn cash terms) and this builds on frontline health spending in Scotland which, per person, is already £323 (10.6%) higher than in England and £74 (2.2%) higher than in Wales.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented