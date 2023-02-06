Numbers almost dying of overdoses ‘deeply concerning’, Scottish Labour say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Numbers almost dying of overdoses ‘deeply concerning’, Scottish Labour say

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:04 am
A belt pouch that contains naloxone nasal spray that all police officers across Scotland will carry and be instructed in the use of (Jane Barlow/PA)
A belt pouch that contains naloxone nasal spray that all police officers across Scotland will carry and be instructed in the use of (Jane Barlow/PA)

Thousands of people have nearly died of an overdose since Scotland’s drug problem was declared a public health emergency three years ago, Scottish Labour said.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) revealed in that time there have been more than 11,500 instances when paramedics have used naloxone, a medicine used to prevent fatal opioid overdoses, according to data obtained by the party using freedom of information powers.

The potentially life-saving medication rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose from drugs such as heroin, and since 2008 there have been 45,000 incidents when ambulance crews administered the drug in an attempt to try to save a patient.

Drug use
There have been over two and a half thousand drug-related deaths since the Scottish Government declared a public health emergency, Scottish Labour said (Paul Faith/PA)

Paul O’Kane, Scottish Labour’s drug policy spokesman, said the figures were “deeply concerning and illustrate the huge scale of drug-related harms in Scotland”.

“A near-fatal overdose is an awful experience for someone to go through. Not only can it cause significant health harms, it can leave lasting trauma for everyone involved,” he said.

“A public health emergency was declared three years ago but we haven’t seen anywhere near the pace or scale of change required to ensure people get the help they need – despite the best efforts of those on the frontline.”

First Ministers Questions
Angela Constance said Scotland was the first place to introduce a national naloxone programme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The MSP called for anyone who suffered a near-fatal overdose to be quickly provided with access to treatment services and other forms of support.

“A failure to do so will increase the likelihood of further overdoses and loss of life,” he said.

“We need to ensure that near-fatal overdose pathways are urgently implemented throughout the county.”

In the three years since the Scottish Government declared a public health emergency, Mr O’Kane’s party said there had been more than 2,500 drug-related deaths.

This figure could have been much higher had it not been for naloxone.

Police officers across Scotland are also being given the potentially life-saving drug to carry, and in December Police Scotland said 100 people had been saved since its national roll-out began.

Angela Constance, Holyrood’s drugs policy minister, said Scotland was the first country to introduce a national naloxone programme and “increasing its provision and availability has been a key priority in our national mission to help save lives”.

“The extent of the use of naloxone to prevent deaths in that time illustrates the size of the challenge but also the ambition of the response, including from crucial partners like the SAS or Police Scotland,” she said.

“We’re focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches we know can help save lives – as well as investing an additional £250 million package over the course of this parliament.

“This includes the implementation of Medication-Assisted Treatment (Mat) standards, which reinforces a rights-based approach for people who use drugs and the treatment they should expect, regardless of their circumstances or where they are.

“Mat standard 3, in particular, sets out the multi-agency response that should follow a near-fatal overdose, and which is being implemented across Scotland by April this year.”

