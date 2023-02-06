Apprenticeship levy not fit for purpose, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apprenticeship levy not fit for purpose, says Labour

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:05 am
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)

Labour wants to create a new body to increase the skills of the British workforce and boost apprenticeships.

The party said the Government’s apprenticeship levy system is failing to provide enough skilled workers for 40,000 manufacturers, and pledged to change the way the levy is spent and to create a new body called Skills England.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil his plan to change the apprenticeship levy to a “growth and skills levy” at a new Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) research centre in the South West alongside shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Jonathan Reynolds
Jonathan Reynolds (Beresford Hodge/PA)

The apprenticeship levy taxes employers 0.5% of their payroll each month if they have a wage bill of more than £3 million a year.

Businesses paying into the pot can use this money to fund apprenticeship training schemes.

Four leading trade bodies have called the apprenticeship system “broken” and have written to the Government asking for reform.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), UKHospitality, techUK and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation said the system is restrictive as businesses cannot use the money to fund courses shorter than a year and £3.5 billion is being wasted as a result.

They said the Government should change the levy to a broader skills levy and allow businesses to fund courses that are shorter, more targeted and more tailored.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Retailers want to invest more in training a higher-skilled, more productive and better paid workforce. They want to create more opportunities for people up and down the country. They want to contribute more to growth.

“But the broken apprenticeship system is a ball and chain around their efforts. Without reforms to the levy, retail will not be able to turbo boost equipping its workforce for the future.”

The Co-op is also calling for reform to the apprenticeship levy after conducting research which it said revealed that more than £600 million of levy funding has been returned to the Treasury in the last year which could have funded over 60,000 apprenticeships.

It wants the Government to increase the cap on funding that can be shared between businesses from 25% to 40%, and cited previous Co-op research which found that 64% of young people were more likely to choose an apprenticeship because of the rising cost of living.

Co-op Group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Apprenticeships are one of the best tools available to promote social mobility, so business must play a central role in providing young people with an equal chance to gain the skills they need to fulfil their potential – particularly in the current economic climate.

“The apprenticeship levy goes some way to encouraging businesses to invest in their people, but the Government needs to better support businesses to make apprenticeships accessible to all and ensure that funding is used as effectively as possible.”

Other polling by Opinium for the London Progression Collaboration found that 78% of people believe they could not live on the apprenticeship minimum wage, which is £4.81 per hour and is set to rise to £5.28 per hour in April.

More than six in 10 people thought it was too low and that it should be replaced with the National Minimum Wage, with 71% of the over-65s in favour.

