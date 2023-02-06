UK construction declines further after sharp fall in housebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK construction declines further after sharp fall in housebuilding

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 10:45 am
New houses being constructed on the Chilmington development in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK’s construction sector suffered its worst month since May 2020 after a sharp downturn in housebuilding amid rising borrowing costs.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 48.4 last month, slipping from 48.8 in December.

Any score below 50 is considered a decline whereas anything above is seen as growth.

The latest reading was marginally worse than the 48.5 reading predicted by analysts.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “The wrecking ball of higher inflation and interest rates has knocked the UK’s residential building output to its weakest since May 2020 as stretched mortgage affordability impacted on the building of new homes.”

It comes days after the Bank of England lifted interest rates again to 4% in a bid to tackle sky-high inflation.

The monthly survey showed that house-building firms delivered a reading of 44.8 for the month, reflecting the sharpest slump in activity for the category since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

A trainee bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Companies attributed the fall in housing volumes to “rising borrowing costs, unfavourable market conditions and greater caution among clients”.

Meanwhile, commercial construction activity declined for the first time in five months due to softer demand and delayed decision-making on new projects.

However, civil engineering saw recent declines slow further, posting its highest reading since June last year.

The January report did also show that many builders were more confident about the outlook for 2023.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “However, there were positive signals for longer-term prospects across the construction sector, with business activity expectations staging a swift rebound from the lowpoint seen last December.

“For some firms, the recovery in business optimism to its highest for six months was driven by signs of a turnaround in new sales inquiries at the start of 2023.

“Other construction companies simply noted gradual improvements in the general economic outlook and hoped that confidence would return at a later stage this year to alleviate the current lack of momentum in the house building sector.”

